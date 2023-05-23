May 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hurting a police dog in Florida will soon be punishable by up to 5 in years prison

Jesse SchecknerMay 23, 20234min0

Related Articles

Influence

Thousands of acres preserved under U.S., Florida land conservation programs

HeadlinesInfluence

Cat Fund outlook ahead of hurricane season relies on shaky financial markets

HeadlinesTech

Ron DeSantis, Elon Musk mutual admiration society preceded 2024 launch

Police Dog, K-9, K9
It’s the latest in a series of measures in recent years strengthening protections for Florida’s quadrupedal first responders.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing his effort to make Florida the friendliest state in the union for first responders, including our most hirsute law enforcement workers and firefighters.

This week, DeSantis signed HB 1047, which makes “maliciously touching, striking or causing bodily harm” to a police or fire rescue dog a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison or up to $5,000 in fines.

The new law, which extends to police horses and dogs working with search-and-rescue teams, also applies equal punishment to resisting, obstructing, opposing or threatening violence against the animals.

Further, it increases the penalty for harassing, teasing or interfering with them from a second- to a first-degree misdemeanor, which comes with a jail stint of up to 60 days or a $500 fine.

It goes into effect Oct. 1.

“Florida’s K-9s play heroic roles in responding to emergencies, apprehending criminals, and keeping our communities safe,” DeSantis said upon signing the measure Tuesday.

“In Florida, back-the-blue includes supporting our K-9s that fearlessly protect their handlers and use their unique skills to help people in ways that humans cannot. If criminals choose to intentionally harm these animals, the penalties must be harsh.”

HB 1047, sponsored by Republican Sen. Colleen Burton and Republican Reps. Sam Killebrew and David Smith, received unanimous support in both chambers of the Legislature. It also attracted a bipartisan group of co-sponsors, including Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, Democratic Reps. Kristen Arrington and Johanna López, and Republican Reps. Fabián Basabe, Linda Chaney, Tom Leek and Ralph Massullo.

The bill is the latest in a series of legislation over the years to strengthen protections for Florida’s quadrupedal first responders. In 2019, DeSantis signed a measure raising the crime of harming or killing a police dog or horse to a second-degree felony.

Then in June 2021, he signed a law allowing ambulances to transport injured police canines to veterinary clinics for speedy treatment.

Almost exactly a year later, he approved a health care fund for retired police and correctional dogs, which Florida Politics at the time described as “a sort of doggy Medicare.”

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJudge orders Miami to redraw voting map, citing ‘racial gerrymanders’

nextHarriet E. Singletary Rayner, mother of Michele Rayner-Goolsby, passes away

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories