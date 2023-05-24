May 24, 2023
Poll: Donald Trump doubles up Ron DeSantis in two-way national survey
Donald Trump - Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

Trump DeSantis
Still, there were plenty of positives for DeSantis in the survey.

Ahead of Ron DeSantis‘ formal 2024 campaign launch, polling continues to show him struggling against Donald Trump.

A new survey from The Economist and YouGov shows the former President taking 60% support from Republicans in a two-way race against the Florida Governor, who musters just 28% among the 408 GOP voters surveyed.

Among independent voters, who can vote in Primaries in some states, Trump leads DeSantis 24% to 17%.

Trump also leads across the whole sample regardless of the respondents’ political ideology. Conservatives back Trump 53% to 31%. Moderates prefer Trump also, 30% to 24%. And even liberals, who will not matter in the fight for the Republican nomination, favor Trump, 22% to 16%.

Republicans also believe Trump is better positioned to win the 2024 election, 58% to 27%. Among conservatives, 52% share that belief, versus just 30% who think DeSantis is the better bet.

Democrats and independents agree with that, albeit by smaller margins: 2 points and 5 points, respectively.

The polling wasn’t all bad news for DeSantis.

In terms of overall favorability, Republicans, conservatives, and Trump voters from 2020 all regard him well. He enjoys 74% approval with GOP registrants, 77% with conservatives, and 78% with those who voted for the former President three years ago.

He gets similarly high job approval marks from those cohorts, with 77% of conservatives saying the Florida Governor is doing a good job, along with 76% of GOP registrants, and 81% of Trump voters in the 2020 election.

Regarding the Governor’s “perceived ideology,” those key groups agree that DeSantis is a conservative.

Overall, 76% of conservatives believe DeSantis is “conservative” or “very conservative,” along with 67% of Republicans and 71% of Trump 2020 voters.

He gets even higher marks for being a strong leader, with 86% of conservatives, 83% of Republicans, and 88% of 2020 Trump voters taking that position.

The survey of 1,500 total respondents was conducted between May 20 and May 23.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories