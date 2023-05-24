Poll: Donald Trump doubles up Ron DeSantis in two-way national survey

Ahead of Ron DeSantis‘ formal 2024 campaign launch, polling continues to show him struggling against Donald Trump.

A new survey from The Economist and YouGov shows the former President taking 60% support from Republicans in a two-way race against the Florida Governor, who musters just 28% among the 408 GOP voters surveyed.

Among independent voters, who can vote in Primaries in some states, Trump leads DeSantis 24% to 17%.

Trump also leads across the whole sample regardless of the respondents’ political ideology. Conservatives back Trump 53% to 31%. Moderates prefer Trump also, 30% to 24%. And even liberals, who will not matter in the fight for the Republican nomination, favor Trump, 22% to 16%.

Republicans also believe Trump is better positioned to win the 2024 election, 58% to 27%. Among conservatives, 52% share that belief, versus just 30% who think DeSantis is the better bet.

Democrats and independents agree with that, albeit by smaller margins: 2 points and 5 points, respectively.

The polling wasn’t all bad news for DeSantis.

In terms of overall favorability, Republicans, conservatives, and Trump voters from 2020 all regard him well. He enjoys 74% approval with GOP registrants, 77% with conservatives, and 78% with those who voted for the former President three years ago.

He gets similarly high job approval marks from those cohorts, with 77% of conservatives saying the Florida Governor is doing a good job, along with 76% of GOP registrants, and 81% of Trump voters in the 2020 election.

Regarding the Governor’s “perceived ideology,” those key groups agree that DeSantis is a conservative.

Overall, 76% of conservatives believe DeSantis is “conservative” or “very conservative,” along with 67% of Republicans and 71% of Trump 2020 voters.

He gets even higher marks for being a strong leader, with 86% of conservatives, 83% of Republicans, and 88% of 2020 Trump voters taking that position.

The survey of 1,500 total respondents was conducted between May 20 and May 23.