May 26, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Combat medics will soon have easier path to becoming a civilian nurse
Some hospitals drop vaccine mandates while they are mired in court. Image via Federal Vaccine Response.

Jesse SchecknerMay 26, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida State Guard set to expand; 1 of 8 measures boosting military life signed Friday

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Exclusive: Here’s audio from the secret Ron DeSantis ‘24 debriefing to donors

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says he’d repeal Donald Trump’s First Step Act

U.S. Army Medics Train on COVID Vaccine Administration
It was priority legislation for Miami Springs Sen. Bryan Ávila.

Current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces with in-the-field medical experience will soon have an easier time transitioning to a related career in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation (SB 274) requiring Florida state universities, college and career schools to award nursing credits to American combat medics commensurate with their practical knowledge.

The measure, sponsored by Republican Sen. Bryan Ávila, a lieutenant in the Florida Army National Guard, is appropriately titled the “Pathway for Combat Medics Act.”

Navarre Republican Rep. Joel Rudman carried a House companion of the bill, which received unanimous support in both chambers of the Legislature.

The Governor approved it Friday afternoon along with nine other bills, several of which concerning military personnel, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

He offered no comments.

Florida Politics reached out to Ávila for comment and will update this report upon receipt.

SB 274 was a priority bill of the first-term Senator this Session. He pitched it as addressing two key needs here: easing the reentry of some military members into civilian life and addressing the Sunshine State’s growing nursing shortage.

Florida is projected by 2035 to have nearly 60,000 fewer nurses than are needed to support health care demands across the state. According to the Florida Hospital Association, 70% of hospitals statewide reported critical staffing shortages.

Ávila’s office met more than 30 times with lobbyists representing groups and companies — including the Florida Health Care Association, Southern Healthcare Management LLC and the Florida branch of Veterans of Foreign Wars — while developing the bill.

Effective upon receiving DeSantis’ signature, SB 274 tasks the Articulating and Coordinating Committee (ACC) with establishing criteria for combat medics to earn higher ed credits. Recommendations to the Board of Governors and State Board of Education are due Dec. 1.

Rudman, a doctor in private life, said the state’s offerings will likely resemble a pilot program underway at the University of South Florida.

Upon receiving an OK from the state education boards, the ACC will have a year to compile a list of course equivalencies and the minimum credits or career education clock hours those courses must award.

The list will be updated annually.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousExclusive: Here’s audio from the secret Ron DeSantis ‘24 debriefing to donors

nextFlorida State Guard set to expand; 1 of 8 measures boosting military life signed Friday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories