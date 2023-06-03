June 3, 2023
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott accuse White House of helping human trafficking

A.G. GancarskiJune 3, 20233min2

Rubio Scott
Senators say a policy change will "enable human smuggling and trafficking and will deepen the pockets of criminal enterprises."

Florida’s Senators teamed up to spotlight a Joe Biden administration policy that they say worsens “human trafficking and exploitation” at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, joined by Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas with concerns over the May 31 end of “familial DNA testing.”

Though the memo from Customs and Border Patrol added that Combined DNA Index System testing would continue, that didn’t reassure the Republican Senators, as evidenced by the Rubio-led epistle.

“We write to demand that CBP continue to conduct familial deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing at the U.S. southern border,” the Senators state.

They argue that “familial DNA testing has played a vital role in combatting child trafficking and family fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG), from June 2019 to September 2021, 8.5% of all rapid DNA tests came back as ‘negative for claimed parent-child relationships.’ Further, in fiscal year 2019, CBP noted that ‘Border Patrol agents identified more than 6,200 fraudulent family members.’”

Charging the Biden administration with “willful neglect of migrant children who have fallen victim to labor trafficking in the United States,” the Senators argue the policy shift “will inevitably result in further exploitation of these desperate children.”

“Specifically, it will enable human smuggling and trafficking and will deepen the pockets of criminal enterprises seeking to traumatize and take advantage of vulnerable families and children,” the Senators claim.

2 comments

  • PeterH

    June 3, 2023 at 7:17 pm

    Rick Scott, Marco Rubio and the dozen or so Florida members of the Republican House in Washington ARE THE ONLY AMERICANS who have the ability to write strict immigration laws and border policies. They have failed to address the border problems with new legislation.

    Republicans are America’s biggest problem!
    Vote all Republicans out of office!

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    June 3, 2023 at 7:23 pm

    Hunter Biden needs work. The senile old man has hooked him up with the Mexican Cartel. Drug snorting Hunter gets a com for every illegal that enters the United States. Hunter is now filthy rich thanks to his senile old man and the clueless laughing hyena Vice.

    Reply

