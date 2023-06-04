June 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Heat facing 3 big problems in NBA Finals
The Heat face an uphill battle against the Nuggets. Image via AP.

Cole PepperJune 4, 20232min0

Related Articles

APolitical

The impact of the SEC scheduling decision, or lack thereof

APoliticalHeadlines

Aimee Sachs’ love of sports journalism will live on through new UF scholarship fund

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida native journalist Aimee Sachs dies at 38, but leaves a courageous legacy of giving life to others

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets — 2023 NBA Finals — AP
After losing the series opener, the Miami Heat have some big questions to answer if they are to avoid falling behind two games to none in the NBA Finals.

After one game in the NBA Finals, here’s what we know about the Cinderella Miami Heat’s chances to go from play-in-game to NBA champions.

The Heat came into the Finals as substantial underdogs. And why not? This is a team that almost didn’t make the playoffs and then almost lost in the play-in game. And then had to face the top seed to begin the playoffs.

After dropping game one to the Denver Nuggets, it is clear the Heat face an uphill battle. There are three major challenges for Miami. First, and most obvious is that they don’t have an answer for two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who turned in a triple-double in his NBA Finals debut.

Fine, most teams don’t have an answer for Jokic.

The other two challenges are more troubling.

As a team, Miami didn’t shoot the ball well, even with a smaller lineup. Can those be attributed to jitters? The Heat will hope so.

Finally, Miami’s lack of aggression. They only attempted two free throws, the fewest in NBA playoff history.

If the Heat want to climb back into the series, they must find an answer for at least two of these challenges. And it must start in tonight’s Game Two in Denver. Otherwise, the offseason will arrive in a hurry and the Larry O’Brien Trophy will be heading to the Mile High City for the first time.

Post Views: 0

Cole Pepper

Cole Pepper has covered professional, college and high school sports in Florida since 1996. Originally from the Kansas City area, Pepper came to Jacksonville to launch a sports radio station, the first step in a career that has included work in radio, television, and online reporting. He was the studio host for the Jaguars radio network for 15 seasons and now consults for JAX USL, the group bringing professional men's and women's soccer to northeast Florida. You can reach Cole at [email protected] or on Twitter @ColePepper

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTwo Florida J6 'Oath Keepers' head to prison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories