Personnel note: Courtney Larkin joins growing team at Continental Strategy

Government affairs firm Continental Strategy is continuing its rapid expansion with the addition of Courtney Larkin to the Tallahassee team.

Larkin brings years of government affairs experience to the firm, having held leadership positions at the Florida Farm Bureau, the Florida Bankers Association and Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation.

Just one year old, Continental Strategy rocketed into the top 15 lobby firms in the state, posting $1.23 million in earnings during the first quarter according to a Florida Politics review of lobbying compensation reports.

“Courtney brings new and unique experience to Continental Strategy that will help expand our specialties into even more areas of government,” said Continental Strategy president and co-founder Carlos Trujillo, a former Ambassador and state Representative. “Her work in financial regulation and the agricultural arena will bring us fresh energy and insights into complex policymaking. We are excited to have her join our rapidly growing team.”

Larkin has more than 10 years of experience lobbying on financial services, K-12 education and agriculture issues. Since 2021, she has worked at the Florida Farm Bureau, starting as the Assistant Director of State Legislative Affairs before moving up to Director early last year.

Larkin came to the Florida Farm Bureau Federation from the Florida Bankers Association, where she served as assistant vice president of government affairs. At FBA, she drew upon her earlier experience as the Deputy Director of Government Relations for the Florida Office of Financial Regulation under Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis from 2017 to 2018.

She, a graduate of Florida State University, has also worked in legislation and external affairs at the Messer Caparello law firm.

Trujillo co-founded Continental alongside three established trial lawyers in early 2022 and it has since grown to include 30 legal and operational staff members. Continental has offices in Washington, Tallahassee and Miami and recently established a foothold in the Northeast Florida region after snagging veteran lobbyist Mark Pinto to head up Jacksonville operations.