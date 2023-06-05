June 5, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Courtney Larkin joins growing team at Continental Strategy

Drew WilsonJune 5, 20233min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.5.23

HeadlinesInfluence

On a roll: The Southern Group lands Henry Mack for new education advisory practice

Culture WarsHeadlines

California Attorney General says Florida responsible for flying migrants to Sacramento

Courtney Larkin ART
'Her work in financial regulation and the agricultural arena will bring us fresh energy and insights into complex policymaking.'

Government affairs firm Continental Strategy is continuing its rapid expansion with the addition of Courtney Larkin to the Tallahassee team.

Larkin brings years of government affairs experience to the firm, having held leadership positions at the Florida Farm Bureau, the Florida Bankers Association and Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation.

Just one year old, Continental Strategy rocketed into the top 15 lobby firms in the state, posting $1.23 million in earnings during the first quarter according to a Florida Politics review of lobbying compensation reports.

“Courtney brings new and unique experience to Continental Strategy that will help expand our specialties into even more areas of government,” said Continental Strategy president and co-founder Carlos Trujillo, a former Ambassador and state Representative. “Her work in financial regulation and the agricultural arena will bring us fresh energy and insights into complex policymaking. We are excited to have her join our rapidly growing team.”

Larkin has more than 10 years of experience lobbying on financial services, K-12 education and agriculture issues. Since 2021, she has worked at the Florida Farm Bureau, starting as the Assistant Director of State Legislative Affairs before moving up to Director early last year.

Larkin came to the Florida Farm Bureau Federation from the Florida Bankers Association, where she served as assistant vice president of government affairs. At FBA, she drew upon her earlier experience as the Deputy Director of Government Relations for the Florida Office of Financial Regulation under Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis from 2017 to 2018.

She, a graduate of Florida State University, has also worked in legislation and external affairs at the Messer Caparello law firm.

Trujillo co-founded Continental alongside three established trial lawyers in early 2022 and it has since grown to include 30 legal and operational staff members. Continental has offices in Washington, Tallahassee and Miami and recently established a foothold in the Northeast Florida region after snagging veteran lobbyist Mark Pinto to head up Jacksonville operations.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFreddy Ramirez campaign for Miami-Dade Sheriff announces $100K raised in first month

nextCalifornia Attorney General says Florida responsible for flying migrants to Sacramento

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories