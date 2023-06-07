June 7, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott upbeat about PGA, LIV golf merger
Rick Scott clarifies why he is resistant to vote on hurricane aid.

A.G. GancarskiJune 7, 20233min2

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Wellington Mayor makes it a 3-person Republican Primary for HD 93 seat

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis takes his presidential pitch to Oklahoma

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Half of independent voters regard Ron DeSantis unfavorably

Scott
'We've got to build relationships where we believe people are trying to do the right thing.'

A Florida Senator has no apparent apprehension about the controversial merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

On Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show” Wednesday, Rick Scott noted how important it was to “build relationships” with “people (who) are trying to do the right thing.”

“I just met with the Saudi Ambassador just the other day,” Scott said. “What we’ve got to do as a country is we’ve got to build relationships where we believe people are trying to do the right thing.”

Indeed, the merger will “build relationships.”

As The Associated Press reports, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will have a seat on the PGA Tour board of directors and will chair the new partnership, in which the PGA Tour will have a majority stake.

The Saudi Public Investment fund, the AP adds, will be the “premier corporate sponsor” of the PGA Tour along with affiliated international tours.

Scott qualified his statement by saying there were things he didn’t know about the accord.

“I don’t know the details of this,” Scott said. “PGA is a Florida company and I know it’s a very well-run Florida company. I hope it’s good for everybody involved.”

But Scott ended by expressing optimism about the deal.

“Look, people love sports, it’s exciting that people want to invest in sports. So I’ll get, we’ll get more details over time. So I hope this is good for the fans. I hope it’s good for all the players. I hope it’s good for Florida.”

Some players are taking the news well, at least.

“If you’re thinking about one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world, would you rather have them as a partner or an enemy? At the end of the day money talks and you’d rather have them as a partner,” said Rory McIlroy to USA TODAY.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Half of independent voters regard Ron DeSantis unfavorably

nextRon DeSantis takes his presidential pitch to Oklahoma

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    June 7, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    Of course Florida GOP types are on board with the Saudi takeover of the PGA. There’s no difference between the Florida GOP’s churchy types and the Saudi churchy types. They’re the exact same bunch of jerks. The more GOPs are in power, politically or PGA, the more the USA becomes just like Saudi Arabia.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    June 7, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    How much of an investment kickback are miserable Republicans receiving from Saudi Arabia?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories