Rick Scott upbeat about PGA, LIV golf merger

A Florida Senator has no apparent apprehension about the controversial merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

On Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show” Wednesday, Rick Scott noted how important it was to “build relationships” with “people (who) are trying to do the right thing.”

“I just met with the Saudi Ambassador just the other day,” Scott said. “What we’ve got to do as a country is we’ve got to build relationships where we believe people are trying to do the right thing.”

Indeed, the merger will “build relationships.”

As The Associated Press reports, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will have a seat on the PGA Tour board of directors and will chair the new partnership, in which the PGA Tour will have a majority stake.

The Saudi Public Investment fund, the AP adds, will be the “premier corporate sponsor” of the PGA Tour along with affiliated international tours.

Scott qualified his statement by saying there were things he didn’t know about the accord.

“I don’t know the details of this,” Scott said. “PGA is a Florida company and I know it’s a very well-run Florida company. I hope it’s good for everybody involved.”

But Scott ended by expressing optimism about the deal.

“Look, people love sports, it’s exciting that people want to invest in sports. So I’ll get, we’ll get more details over time. So I hope this is good for the fans. I hope it’s good for all the players. I hope it’s good for Florida.”

Some players are taking the news well, at least.

“If you’re thinking about one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world, would you rather have them as a partner or an enemy? At the end of the day money talks and you’d rather have them as a partner,” said Rory McIlroy to USA TODAY.