June 7, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis takes his presidential pitch to Oklahoma

A.G. GancarskiJune 7, 20233min1

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Wellington Mayor makes it a 3-person Republican Primary for HD 93 seat

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Rick Scott upbeat about PGA, LIV golf merger

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Half of independent voters regard Ron DeSantis unfavorably

deSantis AP photo (Medium)
This weekend is Tulsa Time for the Florida Governor.

Sooners are in for a dose of the Florida Blueprint this weekend.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to Oklahoma, where the Never Back Down super PAC has scheduled an event Saturday afternoon in Tulsa. It will start at 4:30 p.m. Central Time, reports the Oklahoma City Sentinel.

Public polling of the Sooner State is scant, but one survey this spring shows DeSantis competitive with former President Donald Trump.

As first reported by The Oklahoman, Trump held a modest 9-point lead over the Florida Governor. In a survey from Cole, Hargrave, Snodgrass and Associates, 38% of the 300 registered Republicans polled said they back Trump, with 29% preferring DeSantis, and 11% of voters saying they are undecided.

Other candidates are farther back in the survey, as 6% of respondents said they back either former Vice President Mike Pence or former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. An additional 4% said they back U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, the winner of the 2016 Oklahoma GOP Primary. Cruz has ruled out a 2024 run to concentrate on his Senate re-election campaign.

The Oklahoma poll was in the field from March 27 through March 30, before the former President’s 34-count federal indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The indictment accused Trump of trying to “catch and kill” potentially unfavorable stories ahead of his 2016 presidential campaign, and before his arrest in New York City.

In many state and national polls, Republicans rallied to the legally troubled Trump over DeSantis in recent months.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott upbeat about PGA, LIV golf merger

nextWellington Mayor makes it a 3-person Republican Primary for HD 93 seat

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    June 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm

    Can they even call it Never Back Down anymore considering how Rhonda backed immediately down from Nikki Fried and Lauren Book?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories