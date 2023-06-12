Donald Trump slams Kevin Stitt after Ron DeSantis endorsement

Donald Trump is offering a counter-narrative to a recent major endorsement for Ron DeSantis.

On Truth Social, the former President fulminated over Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsing the Florida Governor during a campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa.

“Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, who I didn’t know very well, called me before his last election to say he was in BIG trouble and very much needed my Endorsement. I LOVE Oklahoma & won 77 out of 77 Counties, something that never happened before. Ronald Reagan was next with 56. Anyway, I gave him my endorsement, he immediately went way up, and won,” Trump contended.

“Now, despite the fact that DeSanctimonious is losing to Joe Biden, & me, Stitt just endorsed him. Wow!”

“I believe he is the right guy to beat Joe Biden and to be in office for eight years,” said Stitt while introducing DeSantis. “I am officially 100% endorsing Ron DeSantis for President.”

DeSantis hailed the “tremendous endorsement” from Stitt, vowing to “do him proud,” ahead of a speech where he outlined the path to “American renewal.”

Former President Trump has continually maintained that his endorsement was pivotal to DeSantis getting elected Governor in 2018, and that DeSantis was “disloyal” for running against him. The Florida Governor continues to be a refrain in Trump speeches, such as remarks to Republicans in the Tar Heel State that came just after Stitt endorsed DeSantis.

“He’s changing his name. Now, it’s Dee-Santis,” Trump said at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention on Saturday. “And I put a little message out: Never change your name in the middle of a campaign. You don’t change your name in the middle of a campaign.”

Public polling of the Sooner State is scant, but one survey from March showed a single digit race. In a survey from Cole, Hargrave, Snodgrass and Associates, 38% of the 300 registered Republicans polled said they back Trump, with 29% preferring DeSantis, 11% of voters saying they are undecided, and other choices taking the balance of support.