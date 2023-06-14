Last Call for 6.14.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

More members of the 2022 freshman class are lining up behind Lakeland Rep. Jennifer Canady’s bid to become House Speaker for the 2028-30 term.

Florida Politics previously reported that Canady, the director of a science-based program at a private Christian school in Polk County and the wife of a Florida Supreme Court Justice, had secured the necessary votes to win the Speaker race.

Canady’s main rival in the race is Northeast Florida Rep. Jessica Baker, with Dade City Rep. Kevin Steele also vying for the job earlier on in the process. When Steele exited the behind-the-scenes race last month, many of his backers joined Canady’s camp.

On Wednesday, Steele himself joined Team Canady, issuing a public endorsement on social media.

“In my heart, I have and will always be a Tampa guy. To that extent, I want to make sure everyone in my class knows, I’m standing with my region in support of Jennifer Canady for Speaker of our class,” Steele tweeted.

“I want to end any doubt or confusion on the issue and add some finality to the rumors that have persisted since the end of Session. I know our class can work together for the better of the state now that the Speaker’s race is over.”

Rep. Jeff Holcomb, who was previously thought to be firmly behind Baker, flipped to Canady shortly after, sources close to the Spring Hill Republican said.

Florida Politics currently places Canady at 20 votes and growing — sources say one more member of the first-term class is preparing to flip to her side and that an additional member from South Florida has privately given his pledge to the presumptive winner.

With the Speaker’s race over, this likely means Canady will become the first woman Speaker of the House in Florida history.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“I’ve never heard from this Governor, and it’s not because I’ve never called him. We’ve never spoken.”

— Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on how Gov. Ron DeSantis is not returning his calls.

