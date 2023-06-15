More than $120M in higher education funding felled by Gov. DeSantis’ veto pen

As Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office announced a half billion worth of vetoes, higher education took a particular hit. More than $120 million, almost a quarter of all funding killed by line-item vetoes, had been budgeted for Florida’s colleges and universities.

That included some serious funding for workforce and science-based programs.

The Governor nixed $20 million for a nursing school at University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus. The University of Florida lost $11 million for an Academic and Research Center. And the Governor axed more than $11.2 million earmarked for a Student Achievement Center at Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland.

Florida State University lost out of $4 million in expected funding for a Hydrogen Research Center. Additionally, the Governor disposed of $34.1 million set aside for a STEAM Complex at St. Johns River State College and an addition to the Palatka campus.

Plenty of funding for facilities expansion also couldn’t pass by the Governor’s Office.

The Legislature budgeted $16.2 million at Polk State College for the first phase of its Northeast Ridge project. Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers had anticipated $14.5 million in funding for renovations at Reed Hall, a classroom building. The University of West Florida expected $5 million for tearing down its Southside Residence Halls, which has been closed since 2017. All of that was vetoed.

South Florida State College also lost out on $500,000 for a new swimming pool.

A number of smaller items for some of Florida’s private colleges also fell to the veto pen.

The Governor killed $400,000 going to Florida Career College for assistance for student expenses. Some $400,000 for an advanced nursing lab and simulation center at Herzing University in Orlando met an end. And $500,000 for the Miami Media School, intended for a scholarship program, was slashed by DeSantis.

St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens had $500,000 in the budget for its Institute of Law, Liberty & Civics that failed to make the grade. DeSantis also vetoed $250,000 for a health science building at Webber International University in Babson Park.

But DeSantis signed on plenty of university spending as well.

He didn’t touch more than $50 million in funding for New College of Florida, where he has installed a new majority and pushed for a change in direction for the school.

“This budget puts tens of millions of dollars just to New College,” DeSantis said at a press conference. “They’ve never had anything like that. So they’re going to be able to recruit faculty.”

He also, as expected, signed off on $75 million for a health campus for UF in Jacksonville. While outside groups like Florida TaxWatch had identified that as a “budget turkey,” the Governor already signaled he would support the spend.