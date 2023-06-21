Ron DeSantis slams ‘once-great’ San Francisco during California trip

Enough billionaires live in San Francisco that Ron DeSantis traveled to the liberal haven to fundraise there. But he didn’t leave town without posting a video decrying a mass exodus from the city.
The Florida Governor stood in front of a graffiti-covered wall in San Francisco and spoke directly to the camera. The presidential campaign released a one-video video of the candidate online.
“We’re here in the once great city of San Francisco,” he said. “We came in here and we saw people defecating on the street. We saw people using heroin. We saw people smoking crack cocaine.”
The sightseeing occurred during a campaign swing through the Golden State.
“You look around, the city is not vibrant anymore,” he said. “It’s really collapsed because of leftist policies. These policies have caused people to flee this area.”
DeSantis blames lax enforcement of street crime.
Former District Attorney Chesa Boudin came under fire nationally for reform policies of sending low-level drug offenders to treatment instead of jail and declining to try minors as adults. Notably, voters recalled Boudin last year.
But the city has continued to see surges in shoplifting and other crimes as prosecutions remain low and stores close.
“They don’t prosecute criminals like they do in most parts of the country,” DeSantis said, “and wreckage has really, really been sad to see. So I’ve seen so many businesses boarded up. I’ve seen so much riff-raff just running around.”
Notably, DeSantis last year suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, who he has called a George Soros-backed prosecutor unwilling to try criminals. He has considered the same fate for Orange County State Attorney Monique Worrell for similar reasoning.
DeSantis has regularly made contrasts between Florida and California a central theme of his presidential campaign, regularly feuding with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a back-and-forth apparently beneficial to both politicians.
His description of San Francisco furthered that message.
“It just shows you these policies matter. Leadership matters,” DeSantis said. “They are doing it wrong here. No wonder why we’ve had so many people move from San Francisco to Florida over the past few years. We’ve got to stop this madness. We need to restore sanity to this country.”
Leadership matters. Cities like San Francisco that have embraced leftist policies have destroyed the quality of life of their citizens and sparked an exodus of productive people to greener pastures. We need to restore sanity across this country. pic.twitter.com/LF86omZ1e6
— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 20, 2023
Ron DeSantis wears High Heels
June 21, 2023 at 10:48 am
San Francisco is literally Capitalism running out of control.
The place has become so incredibly expensive due to greed and excess that few can afford it anymore, so homelessness and crime there is exploding.
Tom
June 21, 2023 at 11:17 am
Clearly he needs to take a long hard look at some of our cities. There are parts of Tampa and Miami that are no better. Homelessness, drugs, guns and expensive housing are a national problems which, if he gets his way, will be his problem but he only seems to care about culture wars and blaming others. Silly, little man.
Impeach Biden
June 21, 2023 at 11:45 am
Have you been to San Francisco lately or are you just spewing BS? The last time I was there was the night Obama won the Presidency. Now I have a good friend that travels there regularly as his son lives out there. Tells me stories all the time in what a dump it has turned into. Homeless people everywhere. Smash and grab autos with anything on the inside. Garbage all over the streets and you have retailers shutting down as all those Democrats take things from the stores and don’t bother to pay. How about the infrastructure? You would think with some of the highest state taxes in the nation the infrastructure would be impeccable. Even in 2008 the highway system was horribly maintained. Move out there and see it for yourself. You’ll fit right in.
PeterH
June 21, 2023 at 11:30 am
Spend some time in downtown Miami Ron ….. meeting with the city’s homeless population……and the possibilities are endless! Hold onto your luggage and backpack!
Michael K
June 21, 2023 at 12:02 pm
Ron should look at some of the horrid living conditions in parts of rural Florida. But he was too busy signing the budget and his vetoes at a yacht club to bother. Nothing says man of the people like a yacht club.
And yes, every city in Florida has a problem with homeless people – many of whom lost their homes and are trapped in a cycle of poverty exacerbated by greed.
Michael K
June 21, 2023 at 11:42 am
DeSantis hates San Francisco so much he went there to hoover up money.
Love this description of Chris Christie from Frank Bruni:
Christie is to DeSantis what a Roman candle is to a scented votive. He explodes in a riot of color. DeSantis, on his best days, flickers.