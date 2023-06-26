June 26, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senior citizen group endorses Rick Scott’s re-election
Sen. Rick Scott and Paul Anuzis. Screenshot vie 60 Plus.

Jacob OglesJune 26, 20234min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

George Riley: Don’t let tired mandates keep Florida taxpayers from cost savings

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Chris Christie accuses Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump of trying to ‘give away’ Ukraine

HeadlinesInfluence

State economists hash out marijuana legalization impacts

Scott Anuzis
The conservative senior advocacy group said the Senator worked to protect Social Security.

One of the nation’s largest groups advocating for elder Americans says U.S. Sen. Rick Scott deserves a second term.

The 60 Plus American Association of Senior Citizens, a conservative advocacy group, endorsed Florida’s junior Senator.

Saul Anuzis, President of the association, filmed a short video alongside Scott cheering the Naples Republican’s accomplishments. He specifically noted the “Protect Our Seniors Act,” a bill Scott filed in February to preserve Medicare and Social Security funding.

“On behalf of the millions of seniors in Florida and around the country, the work you’ve done is really spectacular,” Anuzis said.

Scott filed the bill months after national Democrats and the White House slammed a proposal by Scott to regularly review federal programs and decide what was up for renewal. While President Joe Biden painted that as an attack on Social Security, Scott said he always remained supportive of the program.

Scott embraced the support of the organization.

“I appreciate the endorsement from 60 Plus Association. I am proud to work with such an important group that is working every day to advocate for our seniors,” he said.

“As Governor and now as Senator, I have been fighting to protect and preserve programs like Social Security and Medicare for seniors and I don’t intend on giving up. I’ve proposed legislation like my Protect Our Senior Act to safeguard these benefits and I will continue to do everything I can to take care of Florida’s seniors.”

60 Plus founder and Chairman Jim Martin counted the Senator as a reliable voice on senior issues.

“Few fight the fight for seniors as Sen. Rick Scott has,” Martin said. “Seniors matter, seniors vote and deserve our support. Thank you, Sen. Scott, for your willingness to fight to protect Social Security and Medicare.”

Anuzis also released a statement cheering Scott’s work in the Senate.

“Sen. Rick Scott’s work on behalf of America’s and Florida’s seniors exemplifies public service at its best,” Anuzis said. “Seniors remain the most loyal voting block in America and Sen. Scott deserves our support. Whenever we have needed Sen. Scott, we have always been able to count on his help.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChris Christie accuses Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump of trying to 'give away' Ukraine

nextGeorge Riley: Don’t let tired mandates keep Florida taxpayers from cost savings

2 comments

  • SteveHC

    June 26, 2023 at 4:28 pm

    “One of the nation’s largest groups advocating for elder Americans…The 60 Plus American Association of Senior Citizens…” – Never heard of ‘em. And if that guy REALLY believes that Rick Scott’s policies are in ANY way beneficial to America’s retirees then I do iindeed have a bridge I’d love to sell him…

    Reply

  • Andrew Linko

    June 26, 2023 at 4:30 pm

    The guy for years who defrauded Medicare, and wants to sunset Social Security and Medicare is backed by a ‘Senior’ group? Must be another ‘Dark Money’ PAC hiding Saudi monies!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories