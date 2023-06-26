Senior citizen group endorses Rick Scott’s re-election

One of the nation’s largest groups advocating for elder Americans says U.S. Sen. Rick Scott deserves a second term.

The 60 Plus American Association of Senior Citizens, a conservative advocacy group, endorsed Florida’s junior Senator.

Saul Anuzis, President of the association, filmed a short video alongside Scott cheering the Naples Republican’s accomplishments. He specifically noted the “Protect Our Seniors Act,” a bill Scott filed in February to preserve Medicare and Social Security funding.

“On behalf of the millions of seniors in Florida and around the country, the work you’ve done is really spectacular,” Anuzis said.

Scott filed the bill months after national Democrats and the White House slammed a proposal by Scott to regularly review federal programs and decide what was up for renewal. While President Joe Biden painted that as an attack on Social Security, Scott said he always remained supportive of the program.

Scott embraced the support of the organization.

“I appreciate the endorsement from 60 Plus Association. I am proud to work with such an important group that is working every day to advocate for our seniors,” he said.

“As Governor and now as Senator, I have been fighting to protect and preserve programs like Social Security and Medicare for seniors and I don’t intend on giving up. I’ve proposed legislation like my Protect Our Senior Act to safeguard these benefits and I will continue to do everything I can to take care of Florida’s seniors.”

60 Plus founder and Chairman Jim Martin counted the Senator as a reliable voice on senior issues.

“Few fight the fight for seniors as Sen. Rick Scott has,” Martin said. “Seniors matter, seniors vote and deserve our support. Thank you, Sen. Scott, for your willingness to fight to protect Social Security and Medicare.”

Anuzis also released a statement cheering Scott’s work in the Senate.

“Sen. Rick Scott’s work on behalf of America’s and Florida’s seniors exemplifies public service at its best,” Anuzis said. “Seniors remain the most loyal voting block in America and Sen. Scott deserves our support. Whenever we have needed Sen. Scott, we have always been able to count on his help.”