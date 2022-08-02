Rick Scott says Joe Biden is ‘completely lying’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and President Joe Biden continue to lob rhetorical bombs at each other.

After Biden released a video over the weekend saying Scott wants to put Medicare “on the chopping block,” Scott responded during a Tuesday interview, contending that the President is “completely lying” about him and his “12-point plan to rescue America.”

“First off, he’s completely lying,” Scott said. “I’ve been very clear. I will never raise taxes. I support Medicare. I support Social Security.”

Scott contends that Biden said he wanted to “cut Medicare” and “cut Social Security” when he was in the Senate. Biden, who ran for President in 1988, indeed proposed both a Medicare and Social Security freeze in 1984 in response to Ronald Reagan era deficits.

“He said those things. We have quotes,” Scott said. “Here’s a guy who’s saying he wants to preserve them.”

Scott pivoted from the Biden critique to charge Congress with not dealing with the possibility that “Medicare goes bankrupt in 4 years. … Social Security, 12 years.”

“We have to fix those programs and make sure those benefits are not reduced,” Scott continued. “I want to fix those programs and make sure they last.”

Scott made the comments Tuesday on The National Desk, days after Biden again singled him out for excoriation in a video defending his Inflation Reduction Act.

“Fifty-seven years ago, President (Lyndon) Johnson signed Medicare into law. Since then, Republicans have been fighting it. Today it’s Sen. Rick Scott from Florida. He has a plan that would put Medicare on the chopping block every five years,” Biden said.

“Think about that. Do you want to give Republicans in Congress who are pushing and pursuing the MAGA policies, the power to eliminate Medicare every five years?

Scott had previously said Biden was “obsessed” with him and his policy proposals. The Senator has also said his proposed “review” of safety net programs every five years is intended to strengthen and not destroy them.

Scott’s proposals have found resistance even in the GOP caucus. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell famously said that if he were leader if and when the Republicans take back the majority, Scott’s proposal would not be part of the agenda.

Meanwhile, there are those, including former President Donald Trump, who have reportedly suggested Scott make his own run to lead the caucus after this year’s elections.