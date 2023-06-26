Last Call for 6.26.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s “Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit” kicks off Tuesday in Tampa.

The event will focus on the education and workforce development needs of Florida and the work that can be done from cradle to career to ensure workers are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.

Florida Chamber of Commerce President Mark Wilson and Kyle Baltuch, who leads the Florida Chamber’s Equality of Opportunity Initiative, will open the summit.

The agenda that follows is jam-packed with policymakers and thought leaders in education, who will provide a comprehensive look of how the Sunshine State can build a workforce able to adapt to those needs, whatever they may be.

The docket includes a segment on early learning led by Wonderschool founder & CEO Chris Bennett; a discussion on how to improve math and reading proficiency among Florida students featuring Dr. Phil Poekert, the director of the University of Florida Lastinger Center for Learning; and a panel on how businesses can help retain high-performing teachers — Florida Power & Light Company’s Education & Outreach Centers manager Sarah Marmion, Marion County Education Foundation executive director Meghan Magamoll and Florida Consortium Education Foundation partnership and communications manager Makayla Buchanan are set to participate.

Among the public officials slated to attend are Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis; Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Eric Hall; Reps. Fiona McFarland, Kaylee Tuck and Ralph Massullo; Florida Department of Children and Families Deputy Secretary Casey Penn; and CareerSource Florida President & CEO Adrienne Johnston.

A full agenda and registration information are available online.

Evening Reads

—“What makes a social studies textbook ‘woke’ in Ron DeSantis’ Florida” via Judd Legum of Popular Information

—“‘It’s just stupid’: DeSantis stumbles in New Hampshire” via Lisa Kashinsky and Meridith McGraw of POLITICO

—“Re: DeSantis. Who needs friends when you’re an instrument of the divine?” via Diane Roberts of the Florida Phoenix

—”DeSantis takes aim at Donald Trump on immigration” via Sally Goldenberg of POLITICO

—“The Supreme Court may be running out of patience for Trump’s worst judges” via Ian Millhiser of Vox

—“The first MAGA Democrat” via John Hendrickson of The Atlantic

—“Vulnerable Senate Democrats are breaking with Joe Biden more often” via Cooper Burton of FiveThirtyEight

—”Poll: 3 out of 4 Jewish voters disapprove of DeSantis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Ruling on Louisiana map delivers fresh blow to DeSantis’ congressional plan” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“State economists hash out marijuana legalization impacts” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Lawmakers tout boost in funding for clean water projects” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

—“A glimpse of what life is like with almost no abortion access” via David W. Chen of The New York Times

Quote of the Day

“It’s the worst strategic move he has exhibited thus far. It’s just stupid, actually. You don’t take on the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women.”

— New Hampshire-based Republican strategist Mike Dennehy, on Ron DeSantis’ spat with the prominent women’s group.

Bill Day’s latest

Breakthrough Insights

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.