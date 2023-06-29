June 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Vern Buchanan wants America’s heroes serving in safer conditions and accessing benefits
Vern Buchanan loses his leadership battle in the 118th Congress.

Jacob OglesJune 29, 20235min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting

FederalHeadlines

Florida lawmakers spearhead bipartisan push to refill dwindling FEMA Disaster Relief Fund

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Another Nevada poll shows Ron DeSantis 30 points behind Donald Trump

buchanan
The Republican filed 3 bills involving America's troops ahead of Independence Day.

With Independence Day on the horizon, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan filed three bills celebrating America’s heroes.

Two bills focus on the needs of veterans, while another seeks safer conditions for those in service now.

“As someone who represents over 64,000 veterans in Florida’s 16th district, serving our nation’s heroes is one of my top priorities,” the Longboat Key Republican said. “The brave men and women who served our country in uniform deserve all the care and respect a grateful nation can offer every day – not just on Independence Day.”

Buchanan’s first bill focuses on the high rate of suicides among those who served. The Veteran Overmedication and Suicide Prevention Act would direct the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department to review the deaths of all veterans it treated who died by suicide or from a drug overdose in the last five years.

That data should be used to inform better treatments, Buchanan said.

His office pointed to a prior suicide report produced by the VA that showed about 17 veterans committed suicide each day in 2020, or 6,146 over the course of the year. The report showed veterans made up 16% of all suicides in the nation that year.

Veteran groups have come out in favor of the bill.

“This legislation will help illuminate the seriousness and scope of this causation,” said Pat Murray, national director of The Veterans of Foreign Wars. “Reducing the number of service members and veterans who die by suicide has been a priority for the VFW and will remain so until it is no longer needed.”

Buchanan also filed the Restoring Earned Veterans Benefits Act, which will streamline the process for veterans who return to active duty and then seek veteran status. The bill will mean veteran benefits are immediately restored as soon as a service member leaves duty the second or subsequent time.

The Congressman also introduced the DRIVE SAFE Act, which calls for equipping tactical weapons with black boxes. Data after accidents could be used for corrective action. Buchanan has pushed for increased safety with military vehicles for several years, particularly following the death of Bradenton soldier Nicholas Panipinto in a 2019 training exercise.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida lawmakers spearhead bipartisan push to refill dwindling FEMA Disaster Relief Fund

nextDeputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    June 29, 2023 at 3:47 pm

    Safer conditions meaning what? A safe space free of dangerous drag queens? NO.

    LOL @ Stupid Rhonda, panties all in a wad about drag queens when there’s real, serious shit to be addressed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Supreme Court’s strike against affirmative action in admissions prompts praise, warnings from Florida politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more