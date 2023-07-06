Florida lawmakers want USDA to issue grants for farmers immediately after disasters

Support is growing for giving Florida farmers greater access to block grants after hurricanes or other disasters devastate crops.

Florida lawmakers from both sides of the aisle this week introduced the Restore Agricultural Investment, Stability and Expansion (RAISE) Act. The legislation could give the U.S. Department of Agriculture standing authority to issue grants to farmers and growers in the wake of natural disasters.

U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack, Scott Franklin, Darren Soto and Debbie Wasserman Schultz introduced the measure together.

“When extreme weather threatens our crops, as is often the case in the Sunshine State, we must be prepared to help our farmers recover and continue the important work of feeding our nation,” said Cammack, a Gainesville Republican.

Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, co-chairs the Florida congressional delegation. She said the agriculture industry was important for both parties to protect.

“Congress needs to have the back of America’s farmers, and I’m proud to work across the aisle to make sure the crops and agricultural resources that fuel this great nation and its families are protected from increasingly extreme weather threats, something our own citrus industry faces in Florida,” she said.

“From timber to food on our tabletops, the federal government needs every tool at hand to help farmers recover from natural disasters.”

The bill comes at a critical time for Florida growers after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole collectively wiped out 90% of the state’s citrus production last year. More than 375,000 acres of farmland were impacted, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture. State estimates put industrywide losses at more than $675 million.

“After extreme hurricane seasons like the one Florida experienced last year, growers cannot afford to navigate bureaucratic obstacles to get the help they need,” said Franklin, a Lakeland Republican whose Florida Heartland district was hit especially hard.

In June, the U.S. House passed a Franklin-led bill allowing block grants to be issued in the wake of last year’s storm. Similarly, Congress allowed such federal grants to Florida farmers in 2018 after Hurricane Irma swept through muck of the state’s rural areas.

Franklin said the power needs to be permanent for the USDA to employ with discretion.

“I’m pleased that earlier this month the House unanimously passed our bill to give the USDA block grant authority to expedite disaster relief for agricultural producers still recovering from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole,” Franklin said. “This commonsense initiative would make this authority permanent ensuring the federal government can respond as quickly as possible to future emergencies.”

Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, serves with Cammack on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee. Soto said it’s important the federal government help keep a needed industry thriving as farmers face serious challenges.

“In Central Florida, our farmers, ranchers, and growers have struggled after devastating hurricanes,” Soto said. “As these natural disasters get stronger, we must work to ensure that they have the resources to recover, maintain their livelihoods, and keep feeding America.”