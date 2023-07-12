July 12, 2023
Personnel note: Terry Miller, Elaine Sarlo Barraco join Ballard Partners to bolster Ft. Myers office

Drew Wilson

Ballard Partners
The pair are joining the firm's Fort Myers office, which launched earlier this year.

Terry Miller and Elaine Sarlo Barraco are bolstering Ballard Partners’ Fort Myers team.

“Terry’s success and reputation in Southwest Florida adds a significant new dimension of expertise to our Fort Myers team led by Managing Partner Dane Eagle,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s President and founder. “With Terry and Elaine joining Dane in Fort Myers, our presence and capability there is second to none.”

Miller, the founder of a Southwest Florida-based political consulting and public affairs firm, joins Ballard as a partner. During his career, he has assisted corporate clients in traversing the intricate web of government and public relations and has navigated dozens of political campaigns at all levels of government.

His work has helped him build relationships with officials at the local, state and federal levels and earned him the accolade of one of the most influential people in Florida politics in 2022. Miller also has extensive corporate experience in the private sector and previously worked in the Florida House.

“I am honored to join Ballard Partners and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success in Southwest Florida,” said Miller.

Sarlo Barraco joins as a senior associate. She brings experience in developing and executing community relations strategies for corporate clients and coordinating campaigns at the local, state and federal levels.

She previously served as the Southwest Florida Regional Director for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and she has also served on the Lee County Conservation Land Acquisition and Stewardship Advisory Committee and the Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Board.

Ballard Partners expanded into Fort Myers early this year after snagging Eagle, the former Secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

