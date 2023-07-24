AFP-FL releases 2023 Florida Legislative Scorecard

Americans for Prosperity-Florida (AFP-FL) is releasing its 2023 Florida Legislative Scorecard, featuring state lawmakers who supported legislation backed by the conservative group.

The scorecard logs how each lawmaker voted on key issues in the 2023 Legislative Session and serves as a tool to help Florida voters stay informed on where their Representatives and Senators stand on major issues.

AFP-FL handed 88 lawmakers an A+ — the largest number of officials ever to receive the top grade. The group said, “this can be directly attributed to the leadership of Speaker Paul Renner and President Kathleen Passidomo for prioritizing freedom-oriented policies that put Floridians first.”

Bills tracked in the scorecard include universal school choice (HB 1), the substitution of work experience for higher education requirements for public sector jobs (SB 1310), and legislation allowing health care providers to deny certain treatments for moral reasons (SB 1580). A full list of bills included in the scorecard is available on AFP-FL’s website.

Scoring was calculated on a formula consisting of 1 point for each vote aligned with AFP-FL positions and -1 point for unaligned votes. The grading scale resembles a report card — an A+ being awarded to those with a grade of 100+, an A being awarded to those with 90-99 points, a B to those with 80-89, and so on. Grades are displayed for each legislator on the scorecard, accompanied by information identifying their district.

“This scorecard is an essential source of information available to all Floridians,” said Skylar Zander, AFP-FL State Director. “Openly communicating how our elected officials have prioritized the policies that impact Floridians the most can help the public understand which lawmakers have their best interest at heart.”

Zander emphasized that the legislative scorecard praises those who fight against bad public policy while proposing and supporting solutions that break down barriers to individual success for all Floridians.