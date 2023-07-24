Total of 4 arrested after drug raid, including son of Orlando leader

Orlando Police have announced the raid of a home belonging to a city leader resulted in four arrests. That follows years of complaints from Lake Davis residents concerned the Greenwood Street home was a drug den.

Randall Healy Clark was arrested on Friday, July 21, after police stopped him in traffic and arrested him on an active warrant for trafficking methamphetamines. Detectives found 125 grams of meth in his vehicle, according to police. Patricia Fredrick, a passenger in Clark’s vehicle, was also arrested for possessing a gram of fentanyl.

Following the arrest, the SWAT team raided the home where Clark lived. That’s a Greenwood Street home owned by his mother, Jane Healy, a former managing editor for the Orlando Sentinel and Co-Chair of the Tourist Development Tax Advisory Committee in Orange County.

Orlando Police said detectives found another 25 grams of meth, a gram of cocaine, 14 grams of GHB, 200 grams of unidentified pills and live ammunition. Two individuals at the home were arrested. Deborah Rogers was taken in on charges of possession of meth with intent to sell and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Audriana Gardner was also arrested on a Seminole County warrant for failure to appear.

Police did not say Healy had been arrested on any charges, despite images posted by neighbors in Instagram that appear to show Healy taken away in handcuffs. The same set of social media pictures appears to show other men in custody at the scene but no arrests have been made for any male suspects besides Clark.

“This is an ongoing active investigation, and more arrests are potentially forthcoming,” reads a release from Orlando Police

“In addition to the criminal investigation, this case has been submitted to the City Prosecutor’s Office to determine the viability of it proceeding under the criminal nuisance abatement ordinance.”

Of note, Clark also was arrested after a raid on the home less than 18 months ago. But 9th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique Worrell’s Office declined to prosecute at the time.

“From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution,” wrote Assistant State Attorney Aseye Akos Ablordeppey.

In that instance, Clark was arrested after police stopped him based on a passenger looking like a woman with an active warrant. But his passenger turned out to be another individual.

Orlando Police say this is simply the latest in a series of actions involving the Greenwood Street property. Since 2018, the agency said there have been 26 arrests associated with the home, during which three narcotics warrants were served and three knock and talk investigations were conducted.

Police have seized a stolen car and three stolen motorcycles from the property in that time, officials said. The collective drugs seized at the home include 405 grams of crystal meth, nine grams of fentanyl or heroin, two grams of cocaine, 125 grams of marijuana and 50 grams of GHB.