July 27, 2023
Ron DeSantis’ odds of winning 2024 presidential election slip to 5%
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 27, 2023

Desantis New Hampshire
DeSantis isn't inspiring confidence among gamblers.

Those who want to put money on “America’s Governor” becoming the next American President could benefit from increasingly long odds.

The Smarkets betting platform now has the odds of a Ron DeSantis presidency slotted at a slender 5%, suggesting that the promised “reboot” to “let Ron be Ron” isn’t inspiring confidence among bettors.

To put that in perspective, the Governor’s odds of winning the White House in 2024 were nearly 24% back in March.

DeSantis is now seen by investors as the fifth most likely person to win the presidency next year.

President Joe Biden, who DeSantis claims has a “good chance” to pass away if re-elected, leads all investment opportunities with 35.97% odds.

Former President Donald Trump is far and away the leading Republican, at 29.41%.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who DeSantis has suggested would be an ideal choice to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in his administration, is seen as more likely to win the presidency than DeSantis. He is at 6.25%.

Non-candidate Gavin Newsom, who has challenged DeSantis to a debate on Fox News to no avail, is also ahead at 5.41%. DeSantis urged Newsom to “stop pussyfooting around” and challenge Biden, and even though that doesn’t appear likely to happen, the California Governor currently is still ahead of DeSantis.

DeSantis is ahead of Primary opponent Vivek Ramaswamy, who is given a 2.94% chance of winning the White House.

No other Republican is given more than a 2% chance of winning.

He also is outperforming former First Lady Michelle Obama (2.38%) and Vice President Kamala Harris (2.08%).

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

