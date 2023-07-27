Poll: Ron DeSantis falls to 11% in New Hampshire GOP Primary

New polling from New Hampshire finds Ron DeSantis flirting with single digits and several contenders challenging him for second place.

The survey, commissioned by American Greatness and conducted by National Research Inc., shows DeSantis with 11% support in the first-in-the-nation Primary State and a shaky hold on the No. 2 position.

Close behind at 8% are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, each gaining ground since the last time this poll was in the field, even as the Florida Governor has fallen from his previous 15% level. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has 5% support, and other candidates are farther behind.

With 41% support, former President Donald Trump gained two percentage points from the last time this poll was in the field. His lead over DeSantis stretched from 24 points to 30 points in that time.

The poll memo suggests that the 500 likely New Hampshire GOP Primary voters polled Tuesday and Wednesday have given DeSantis a look but aren’t sold.

“Voters who are favorable toward the Governor say they prefer Trump, 49 percent to 16 percent. Among voters who give both Trump and DeSantis a favorable rating, Trump leads 61 percent to 13 percent. Among the voters who have seen recent television ads critical of Trump, the former President leads DeSantis by 34 points. The survey also shows that Trump enjoys a 23-point advantage over DeSantis on empathy toward Republican voters.”

Other New Hampshire polls have been in the field in July, all showing DeSantis in trouble in the Granite State.

A new J.L. Partners poll reported Sunday by the British Daily Mail shows DeSantis with just 15% support, 27 points below Trump’s 42%. In a tie for third place with 8% each: Christie and Scott.

The American Pulse survey conducted between July 5 and July 11 shows Trump with 48% and DeSantis with 10.5%, just 0.5 points above Christie’s 10%.

The Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows the Florida Governor just 14 points behind the former President, 37% to 23%.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 41% to 17% in a crowded field and 49% to 29% if the race were somehow just two people.

DeSantis will have a chance to gain ground in the Granite State this weekend. On Sunday, he will head to Rye, New Hampshire, for an installment in the “No B.S. BBQ Series” with Ambassador Scott Brown.