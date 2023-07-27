July 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis falls to 11% in New Hampshire GOP Primary
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/7/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to the crowd as he prepares to give the State of the State address during the opening day of the 2023 Florida Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiJuly 27, 20235min4

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Hoping to improve school safety, Jared Moskowitz will lead congressional tour through MSD High School

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis’ odds of winning 2024 presidential election slip to 5%

Culture WarsHeadlines

Civil rights leaders charge Ron DeSantis with ‘policy violence’

FLAPOL030723CH002
He's 30 points behind Trump, and has just a 3-point lead over the 3rd and 4th place candidates.

New polling from New Hampshire finds Ron DeSantis flirting with single digits and several contenders challenging him for second place.

The survey, commissioned by American Greatness and conducted by National Research Inc., shows DeSantis with 11% support in the first-in-the-nation Primary State and a shaky hold on the No. 2 position.

Close behind at 8% are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, each gaining ground since the last time this poll was in the field, even as the Florida Governor has fallen from his previous 15% level. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has 5% support, and other candidates are farther behind.

With 41% support, former President Donald Trump gained two percentage points from the last time this poll was in the field. His lead over DeSantis stretched from 24 points to 30 points in that time.

The poll memo suggests that the 500 likely New Hampshire GOP Primary voters polled Tuesday and Wednesday have given DeSantis a look but aren’t sold.

“Voters who are favorable toward the Governor say they prefer Trump, 49 percent to 16 percent. Among voters who give both Trump and DeSantis a favorable rating, Trump leads 61 percent to 13 percent. Among the voters who have seen recent television ads critical of Trump, the former President leads DeSantis by 34 points. The survey also shows that Trump enjoys a 23-point advantage over DeSantis on empathy toward Republican voters.”

Other New Hampshire polls have been in the field in July, all showing DeSantis in trouble in the Granite State.

A new J.L. Partners poll reported Sunday by the British Daily Mail shows DeSantis with just 15% support, 27 points below Trump’s 42%. In a tie for third place with 8% each: Christie and Scott.

The American Pulse survey conducted between July 5 and July 11 shows Trump with 48% and DeSantis with 10.5%, just 0.5 points above Christie’s 10%.

The Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows the Florida Governor just 14 points behind the former President, 37% to 23%.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 41% to 17% in a crowded field and 49% to 29% if the race were somehow just two people.

DeSantis will have a chance to gain ground in the Granite State this weekend. On Sunday, he will head to Rye, New Hampshire, for an installment in the “No B.S. BBQ Series” with Ambassador Scott Brown.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis' odds of winning 2024 presidential election slip to 5%

nextBig paydays awaiting Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa as camps open

4 comments

  • Eleven Percent Of Qanon

    July 27, 2023 at 1:30 pm

    Good News; it can only drop 11% from here!

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 27, 2023 at 1:35 pm

    That’s a 26% drop. Rhonda’s campaign is officially dropping at terminal speed.

    For the Maggas reading this, “terminal speed” is the speed it’s traveling downward when the cat that falls from the Salesforce Tower’s rooftop LED sculpture hits the San Francisco sidewalk.

    Reply

    • Tom

      July 27, 2023 at 2:16 pm

      I was thinking more like Schrödinger’s cat …. dead, yet seemingly still alive … for now.

      Reply

  • Michael K

    July 27, 2023 at 2:13 pm

    The incredible shrinking Rhonda.

    Woke’s a joke, and America is saying no to Little D and Florida fascism.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories