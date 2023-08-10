Poll: Ron DeSantis at 11% with GOP women nationally

A new national poll points to the same old gender gap for Ron DeSantis in the 2024 GOP presidential race.

The survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows the Florida Governor has just 11% support in next year’s Primaries among women, as compared to 15% among men. All told, he’s at 13% with people who are firmly committed to his choice.

DeSantis is far behind former President Donald Trump, who has 55% support overall: 52% of women, and 59% of men.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence are each at 5% among committed voters. Christie is at 6% among women, while Pence is at 5% with female voters.

Others are further back, and 13% don’t know who they will support.

When leaners are in the equation, the numbers are a little more favorable for DeSantis. The Governor has 15% overall support: 17% of men, and just 13% of women.

He’s still way behind Trump, however, who has 58% support when leaners are factored in.

This is just the latest survey to denote DeSantis’ difficulties with women voters, after his administration pushed a six-week abortion ban this year, as well as legislation banning permanent alimony in divorce agreements.

In an Echelon Insights survey conducted between July 24 and July 27, the Florida Governor is behind both Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy with women who intend to vote in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contests.

Just 12% of the 217 women polled prefer DeSantis, putting him behind Trump (54%) and Ramaswamy (17%).

A survey of 262 Republican women conducted by The Economist and YouGov between July 22 and July 25 revealed a dismal 13% of women backing the Governor. In that poll, Trump had the support of 55% of women, but Ramaswamy only had 5%, so DeSantis was still in second place among female Republican voters.

A Yahoo! News survey conducted between July 13 and July 17 shows just 24% of the U.S. adult women polled approve of DeSantis, with 48% disapproving.

A July Civiqs survey revealed 63% of women disapprove of the Florida Governor, with 60% of female independent voters and 93% of Democratic women against him. With Republican women, DeSantis had just 18% disapproval against 65% approval, however.