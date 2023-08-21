Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.21.23

Good Monday morning.

Future House Speaker Daniel Perez is headlining a conference on the future of the Sunshine State in Coral Gables next month.

The Florida’s Future Conference will feature discussions on topics such as commerce, housing, education and criminal justice moderated by familiar faces from Perez’s orbit, including the chairs of several of the House’s policy and spending committees.

In addition to Perez, who is slated to become House Speaker after the 2024 elections, moderators include State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Demi Busatta Cabrera, Insurance & Banking Subcommittee Chair Wyman Duggan, State Affairs Committee Chair Lawrence McClure and PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Josie Tomkow.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other leaders are also slated to attend as special guests.

“Collaboration and idea sharing are vital when discussing problems facing our communities. Through brainstorming, open dialogue and working together — it is my goal to facilitate solutions that address the needs of our unique and growing state,” said Perez, a Miami Republican.

“I am proud to headline this event and even more proud of the lineup of moderators, speakers and special guests who all bring their perspectives and experiences to the table.”

The Florida’s Future Conference will be held at the University of Miami on Sept. 28, starting at 8:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Ohana Institute Foundation, an independent experiential K-12 school.

___

One week after adding two new advocates to the team, Tampa-based lobbying firm RSA Consulting is continuing its expansion with the addition of veteran legislative staffer Natalie Brown.

Brown joins the firm as Government & Community Affairs Consultant after working for Tampa Bay-area legislators Sen. Danny Burgess and former Sen. Tom Lee. She was honored as one of INFLUENCE Magazine’s “Rising Stars in Florida Politics” earlier this year.

“Natalie’s transition into RSA feels like both a natural step and the start of an exciting new chapter. She has been a close friend for several years, and her blend of professionalism and approachability adds an extra layer of synergy that we believe will greatly enhance our team’s collaborative spirit,” said Natalie King, Vice President and COO at RSA Consulting.

“Team RSA has long agreed that she is a perfect fit for our company culture and values, and we are thrilled to officially welcome her into our team.”

As a Senate staffer, Brown ushered more than 90 bills into law. In her new position, Brown will focus on the policy areas she is most passionate about: education, non-profit organizations and economic development.

“Having witnessed her can-do spirit, worth ethic, and thoughtfulness firsthand, I can confidently say that RSA is gaining a valuable asset in Natalie Brown. Their gain is our team’s loss, and her presence will undoubtedly be missed within our office. However, I am thrilled that she has chosen RSA for her next chapter,” Burgess said.

“This is a great move for an outstanding person, and I look forward to all the great things she will achieve for the Tampa Bay community.”

—SITUATIONAL AWARENESS—

—@DonaldJTrumpJr: Bold move for Ronda Santis to follow the Crooked Hillary Clinton strategy and begin attacking Trump supporters. Trump supporters aren’t “listless vessels,” they just know a globalist fraud when they see one. That’s why your campaign is dying and @realDonaldTrump is surging!!!!

—@VivkGRamaswamy: The real danger to our movement is the rise of “listless-vessel” robot politicians who blindly follow the commands of their Super PACs.

Tweet, tweet:

Handshake by handshake, person by person. That’s how you win the First in the Nation Presidential Primary. Good to see @RonDeSantis doing it the New Hampshire way at the Londonderry Old Home Day Parade. Two of the best governors in the country hanging in Londonderry! pic.twitter.com/KrFmTKWLWI — Chris Sununu (@ChrisSununu) August 19, 2023

—@PJQualityGuru: You shouldn’t want the thresholds raised too high. At the rate DeSantis is dropping he might not qualify for the 2nd debate!

—@ScottforFlorida: .@JoeGruters is a great friend and I appreciate all his support. Thank you Joe for all you have done to help grow the Republican Party in our state!

—@RichardCorcoran: Right on-brand for the Tampa Bay Times. Spends six months working on a story. Tells only one side. Gets basic facts wrong (ex. mural still on cafeteria). Can’t spell my name right. #gomightybanyans

Tweet, tweet:

Thank you @RepCassel for hosting an extremely informative mental health roundtable yesterday. Looking forward to taking you on a tour of South County Mental Health Center today. We are the class to solve the mental health crisis! #itsoktonotbeok #talkaboutit #actionnotwords pic.twitter.com/Fmrcvn4N2t — Dr Joel Rudman for Florida House District 3 (@doc_rudman) August 18, 2023

— DAYS UNTIL —

Port Orange, Lake Helen, Ponce Inlet to hold elections — 1; The first GOP Presidential Primary debate — 2; ‘Ahsoka’ premieres on Disney+ — 2; ‘Gran Turismo’ premieres — 4; The U.S. Open begins — 7; 2023 Florida Chamber Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 10; Florida GOP 2023 Statesman’s Dinner — 22; Florida House Fall 2023 Interim Committee Meetings begin — 26; Florida’s Future Conference — 38; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres — 46; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 63; Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ drops — 64; NBA 2023-24 season tipoff — 64; Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ released — 67; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 74; Suncoast Tiger Bay Club hosts ‘Evening with the Tigers’ — 78; 2023 Florida Chamber Mental Health Innovation Summit — 79; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 81; Formula 1 will take over the Las Vegas Strip — 88; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 94; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 100; 2023 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 101; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 114; Matt Dixon’s ‘Swamp Monsters: Trump vs. DeSantis ― the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida)’ released — 141; 2024 Florida Chamber Legislative Fly-In — 141; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 141; Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 144; 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards — 147; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 161; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 169; Georgia Democratic Primary — 174; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 186; Michigan Democratic Primary — 192; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 202; 2024 Oscars — 204; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 253; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 262; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 273; the Republican National Convention begins — 329; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 340; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 340; New ‘Alien’ premieres — 331; the Republican National Convention begins — 329; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 369; Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 424; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 427; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 487; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 543; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 620; ‘Moana’ premieres — 677; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 851; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 984; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,006; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,219; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,358; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,314; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,677.

— TOP STORY —

“MAGA world lashes out over Ron DeSantis’ ‘listless vessels’ remark” via Andrew Zhang of POLITICO — The Trump campaign and MAGA world on Saturday blasted DeSantis for remarks appearing to label some of the former President’s supporters “listless vessels.”

“DeSantis goes full-blown Hillary (Clinton) and call[s] MAGA supporters ‘Listless Vessels,’” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote on X, referring to a DeSantis interview with The Florida Standard in which the GOP presidential candidate stated that a strong conservative movement needed to be based on principles.

“A movement can’t be about the personality of one individual,” DeSantis said. “If all we are is listless vessels that’s just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement.”

A Trump-aligned super PAC also blasted DeSantis’ statement.

“To Hillary Clinton, Trump supporters are ‘deplorables.’ To Ron DeSantis, they are ‘listless vessels.’ The truth is, Trump supporters are patriots,” MAGA, Inc. spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “DeSantis must immediately apologize for his disgraceful insult.”

Before making the “listless vessels” comment during the interview, DeSantis pushed back on the tendency of Trump and his allies to label conservatives who cross his line as RINOs, or Republicans in name only. The Governor said some of Trump’s biggest allies have “incredibly liberal left-wing records.”

The comments point to Trump’s tendency of using Truth Social, a platform he owns, to attack his adversaries. Trump was banned from X, the platform previously known as Twitter, in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and he has since made Truth his new digital home.

—”Rep. Nancy Mace hits back at DeSantis’ ‘listless vessels’ remark: ‘Beyond me’” via Hannah Panreck of Fox News





— THE TRAIL —

“‘I could sell golf’: How DeSantis and aides courted lobbyists for campaign cash” via Isaac Arnsdorf and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — When DeSantis took office in 2019, his political team made a list of the state’s top 40 lobbyists and about 100 of their “Suggested Clients to target” for political contributions. Next to the name of each lobbyist was a dollar figure, an “ask” that the DeSantis team hoped they would raise based on their book of clients, whose names were also listed in the document and included large corporations such as Disney and Motorola, as well as sports organizations, billionaires and interest groups with extensive business before the state. To help them haul in large sums of money, the document suggested that lobbyists be allowed to offer their clients certain perks, such as meals and rounds of golf with DeSantis, who loves the sport.

“DeSantis’ campaign isn’t fully in charge of DeSantis’ campaign” via Bill Allison, Laura Davison and Nancy Cook of Bloomberg — While traversing Iowa to meet with voters, the Florida Governor routinely rides a bus emblazoned with “Never Back Down” and staffed by super PAC aides as his primary means of transport. Never Back Down staff — not campaign workers — organize and run many of his press events. Political lawyers say that DeSantis’ reliance on the super PAC for such activities isn’t only unprecedented, it could run afoul of rules that require outside groups to act independently of candidates and refrain from coordinating directly with them. “What they’re doing is offloading what is traditionally campaign activity to the super PAC,” said Larry Noble, a former general counsel with the Federal Election Commission, referring to the DeSantis campaign. “To claim that it’s done without coordination is unbelievable.”

“DeSantis suggests that Trump shouldn’t be running for President” via Liz Skalka of HuffPost — “Well, look, I never thought he should run to begin with, even before all these legal cases when he left office in January of 2021,” DeSantis told Boston journalist Dan Rea. Rea asked DeSantis whether he thought it would be better “for his party and his country” if Trump stepped aside. “I think he did a lot of good things, and I give him credit for that,” DeSantis said. “But I never thought it was a good idea for him to run again, because, one, I think we need a candidate who’s going to be able to win a clear-cut victory; two, we need a candidate that’s actually going to be able to deliver on all the things that we’ve been talking about; that requires focus and discipline.”

—“DeSantis’s ‘listless vessels’ comment roils MAGA supporters, sparks feud with Vivek Ramaswamy” via Jack McCordick of Vanity Fair

“Chris Christie on DeSantis: ‘People are really beginning to wonder what the hell he stands for’” via Alyssa Johnson of the Miami Herald — Christie visited the Miami area Friday, pitching himself not only as a better option than Trump and DeSantis, but also as an alternative to their brand of politics. Asked to comment about a leaked campaign memo from a pro-DeSantis Super PAC that suggested Florida’s governor defend Trump on the debate stage rather than attack the former president, Christie said DeSantis’ mixed messages have been a contributing factor in his long slide in GOP presidential polls. “Well, this campaign of his has gone from up here to down here, because people are really beginning to wonder what the hell he stands for,” Christie said. “And if what he stands for is defending Donald Trump, then just drop out of the race and endorse him.”

“Reporters found DeSantis’ debate strategy. It’s very, very bad.” via Zeeshan Aleem of NBC News — Reporters have uncovered a memo detailing the likely debate strategy of DeSantis ahead of the upcoming debate Wednesday. The memo was part of hundreds of pages of research posted by a firm associated with the super PAC Never Back Down, which has “effectively taken over” DeSantis’ campaign. The most striking detail of the memo, written by leaders of Never Back Down, is that it proposes that DeSantis protect Trump from attacks from other candidates, especially Chris Christie, who has pledged to slam Trump. “Defend Trump when Chris Christie attacks him,” the memo reads. It suggests this line for pushing back against him: “Trump isn’t here so let’s just leave him alone. He’s too weak to defend himself here. We’re all running against him. I don’t think we want to join forces with someone on this stage who’s auditioning for a show on MSNBC.”

“DeSantis opens up about leaked debate strategy memo, vows to punch back in first GOP showdown” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — DeSantis says he’s “ready to do what we need to” at Wednesday’s first Republican presidential nomination debate to deliver his message and defend himself from rival candidates. The conservative governor also dismissed a leaked debate strategy memo from top advisors at the DeSantis-aligned super PAC, telling Fox News Digital on Saturday that “the memo is not mine. I haven’t read it.” The apparent attempt by advisors at Never Back Down to float potential debate talking points to the Governor grabbed plenty of headlines since the New York Times first reported on the documents a couple of days ago, and was viewed as another stumble for DeSantis world.

“If DeSantis has a shot in hell, it starts here” via Lyz Lenz of Rolling Stone — DeSantis’ campaign strategy is invested heavily in Iowa. But the strategy has one big problem, and that’s Iowa. After all, the story they tell about Iowa is that you have to come here to win. A sign declaring “Iowa picks presidents” adorns the stage at a Republican fundraiser on Aug. 6. After DeSantis speaks, he moves through the crowd with an intense focus. I lean against the wall, avoiding the scrum, talking to a woman who says she’s “a Trump die-hard” and thinks DeSantis is nice. She’s considering him as a backup. Iowans seem to like him. They’re trying to like him. They show up to his rallies and talk in whispers about Trump’s looming legal troubles and repeat conspiracies that the liberals would never allow an election with Trump in it to be fair enough. But in the end, he’s still the Florida-brand knockoff of whatever Republican voters truly want. And he’s a lot less fun.

— MORE 2024 —

“Biden wades into GOP primary with $25 million ad blitz, starting with economy focus” via Arlette Saenz of CNN — Biden is preparing to blanket the airwaves with a $25 million television and digital ad campaign in battleground states this month as Republicans are set to face off in their first Presidential primary debate. The first minute-long ad, titled “Fought Back,” which was first obtained by CNN, has an economic focus, marking the campaign’s latest effort to improve voter perceptions about Biden’s handling of the economy. It also makes explicit reference to Biden’s predecessor, Trump, as Democrats attempt to tie GOP candidates at this week’s debate to Trump’s “MAGA agenda.” “There are some who say America is failing,” a narrator reads as a picture of Trump flashes across the screen. “Not Joe Biden. He believes our best days are ahead because he believes in the American people.”

and

“‘Pathetic’: Voters of color slam Biden’s performance on the economy” via Brakkton Booker of POLITICO — In a focus group last week, eight men of color who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 were asked to describe their feelings about the economy. The answers were bleak. “Discouraged,” one said. “Pathetic,” complained another. “Pessimistic,” said a third. The signs of dissatisfaction with Democrats didn’t end there. Respondents were also asked about the rise in crime and border issues. Democrats got zeros across the board. Perhaps most troubling of all, some respondents indicated that they preferred the economy under Trump. “Our economy is the lowest it’s been in god knows how long,” said a Hispanic respondent who lives in New Jersey. “We keep [sending] money to Ukraine and other countries rather than helping ourselves.”

“CBS News poll finds Trump’s big lead grows, as GOP voters dismiss indictments” via Anthony Salvanto, Kabir Khanna, Jennifer De Pinto and Fred Backus of CBS News — The former President now holds his largest lead over his rivals in our polling amid his recent legal troubles. In fact, most of his voters cite those troubles as yet one more reason to show him support. His nearest — but not too near — rival DeSantis has fallen even further back. Trump voters’ affinity for him seems to insulate the former President from attacks whether or not he debates this week, because voters basically say they aren’t receptive to such criticism. Instead, a whopping nine in 10 GOP Primary voters want the other candidates to focus on making the case for themselves, but not against Trump. Trump far and away leads the GOP field among voters who place top importance on a candidate being “honest and trustworthy.”

—“Poll: DeSantis at 10% in poll of Louisiana GOP Primary” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Gamblers now give Vivek Ramaswamy better odds at winning the White House than DeSantis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Trump enjoys strong support among Republicans. The general election could be a different story” via Jill Colvin and Linley Sanders of The Associated Press — After every new indictment, Trump has boasted that his standing among Republicans only improves and he has a point. In a crucial warning sign for the former President and his supporters, Trump faces glaring vulnerabilities heading into a general election, with many Americans strongly dug in against him. While most Republicans, 74% say they would support him in November 2024, 53% of Americans say they would definitely not support him if he is the nominee. Another 11% say they would probably not support him in November 2024.

“Trump plans to skip GOP debate for interview with Tucker Carlson” via Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of the New York Times — Trump plans to upstage the first Republican primary debate Wednesday by sitting for an online interview with Carlson. In the past 24 hours, Trump has told people close to him that he has made up his mind and will skip the debate in Milwaukee. Trump is notoriously mercurial and left himself something of an out to change his mind with an ambiguous post on his website, Truth Social, on Thursday. He wrote that he’s polling well ahead of his rivals and added, “Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?” Until earlier this week, Trump had been giving people the impression that he was considering a last-minute surprise appearance.

“Trump super PAC pivots to general election” via POLITICO — MAGA Inc., the super PAC boosting Trump’s 2024 bid, is out with a new ad slamming Biden on the economy — its second Trump/Biden contrast ad in two weeks. While the rest of the GOP field prepares for the first primary debate, MAGA Inc. is spending $1 million to air the new 30-second spot this week on Fox News, CNN and Newsmax, now up to a total of $3 million hitting the president since Aug. 7. As for those anti-DeSantis ads that they ran for months? The super PAC hasn’t aired one since June 22, while the Florida Governor has continued to bleed support.

“Poll: Francis Suarez climbs to 2% with GOP voters nationally” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Kaplan Strategies, a bipartisan firm based in Kissimmee, surveyed 1,093 likely, overwhelmingly Republican, voters nationwide Tuesday and Wednesday this week. It was the first time Kaplan included Suarez. The firm found that while Suarez is still largely unknown among the GOP electorate outside of South Florida, 2% would vote for him if the 2024 Election were held today. That’s just 1 percentage point below U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and former Govs. Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson and 1 point above North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. It’s the highest Suarez has polled since entering the race in June, though many polls have not included him. Of note, 9% of respondents said they were “uncertain.”

—DOWN BALLOT—

“Ruth’s List endorses Marucci Guzmán in critical HD 35 Special Election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — One of Florida’s most prominent groups defending abortion rights has picked a favorite in a state House Special Election. The organization, dedicated to electing pro-choice Democratic women, said the race marks a chance to flip a critical Central Florida House district blue. “Ruth’s List could not be more excited to see a strong Democrat like Marucci Guzmán step up to run for House District 35,” said Christina Diamond, CEO of Ruth’s List Florida. “Democrats have a critical opportunity to take this seat, and we know that Marucci is the candidate who can do it.”

“Business leader Lisa Hogan endorses Greg Folley in HD 81” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Marco Island leaders are rallying around one of their own in a state House race. Marco Island Parks & Recreation Committee member Hogan endorsed Marco Island City Councilmember Folley for the open seat representing House District 81. Hogan cited Folley’s contributions to the community in a statement expressing her support. “There is no doubt that Greg never stops thinking about how he can help make this town/county/state a better place to live. Make no mistake about it, Greg Folley is the right choice for State Representative District 81.”



— DESANTISY LAND —

“How DeSantis joined the ‘Ruling Class’ — and turned against it” via Nicholas Confessore of The New York Times — DeSantis is not the first Republican politician of his generation to rail against his own Ivy League degrees while milking them for access and campaign cash. But now, he is molding his entire campaign and political persona around a vengeful war against what he calls the country’s “ruling class”: an incompetent, unaccountable elite of bureaucrats, journalists, educators and other supposed “experts” whose pernicious and unearned authority the Governor has vowed to vanquish. His emergence as his party’s chief culture warrior was anything but preordained. Genuinely embittered by his experiences at elite institutions, he also astutely grasped how they could be useful to him as he climbed the political ladder.

—“A fellow Yale secret society member said DeSantis rolled his eyes when she talked about her upbringing as a Hispanic girl in Texas: ‘It was like I wasn’t worth listening to’” via John L. Dorman of Business Insider

“A snake in the Everglades” via Carrie Monahan of Air Mail — Outside of Florida, DeSantis is known as a climate skeptic. DeSantis has barred state officials from investing public money to promote environmental causes, and just days ago he approved climate-denial videos to be played in Florida’s schools, all while the temperature of ocean water off the state’s Gulf Coast rose to 100 degrees. Yet, within Florida, DeSantis gained the governorship by speaking out against polluting industries and by promising fixes for Florida’s many environmental catastrophes. He has managed to walk this enviro-opportunist path thanks in part to the unofficial backing of the Everglades Foundation, a scientific organization that has become an effective beard for DeSantis’ two-faced ways. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpolitical organization, it cannot bankroll DeSantis directly. The foundation’s major players are under no such restrictions.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis’ Disney chief suggests ethics commission ‘weaponized’ memo” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Instead of resigning, Glen Gilzean is suggesting Florida’s ethics commission “weaponized” a memo that concluded he was ineligible to serve as both the state’s ethics chairman and administrator of DeSantis’ tourism oversight district. The opinion concluded that Gilzean couldn’t do both jobs because of a state law that bars ethics commissioners from holding public employment. Gilzean earns a $400,000 annual salary as administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the special district taxing that oversees Disney World’s government services. His position on the ethics panel is unpaid. Gilzean wrote that he was “weighing” his options on how to proceed and then questioned the ethics commission’s timing in releasing the opinion.

—“Glen Gilzean defers choice between $400K Disney administrator job or Ethics Commission role” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics

“Florida’s budget surplus is still there, but will likely be smaller” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Economists met on Friday at the Capitol, where they drew up a new forecast that shows that Florida’s main budget account is expected to wind up with $2.77 billion more than anticipated between now and 2025. But at the same time, economists are expecting a 3.5% decline in overall tax collections in the current fiscal year — which runs until next June 30 — due to tax cuts and a slowdown of spending that had been associated with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Tax collections are then expected to grow nearly 4% the following fiscal year. One big notable change in the new estimates: State economists no longer anticipate a recession in their forecast, a factor that caused them to temper the last round in March.

“After years of delays, Florida Capitol’s front doors will reopen with new look” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — The front doors of the Florida State Capitol will be reopened to the public this fall as an extensive renovation project to bring the building in compliance with the Americans with Disability Act nears completion. Phase one of a $45 million redesign that replaces hundreds of steps of a multi-tier plaza that extends from Duval Street up a hill to the Capitol building with elevators and ramps will be completed this fall. Visitors will be able to access the upper plaza of Waller Park and the Capitol’s front doors, closed as part of a construction site for the past three years, from a walkaway along Pensacola and South Adams streets.

“Florida malaria cases baffle experts” via Miam McCarthy of POLITICO — Locally transmitted malaria cases have been essentially non-existent in the United States for 20 years. Then a case popped up in Florida. Then again. And again. And again until the experts identified seven cases in Sarasota County — plus an eighth in Texas. The first Florida case was diagnosed in May and the most recent one was identified in July. Incidents of the non-contagious disease are regularly diagnosed in the U.S., but all are tied to people who are infected when they travel abroad to countries where malaria is present. What makes the Florida and Texas infections so puzzling is that the patients contracted malaria here.

“DeSantis changed Florida’s NIL law this year. Is it still competitive?” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times — To understand how much things have changed since DeSantis effectively repealed Florida’s name, image and likeness (NIL) law in February, consider how Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz name-dropped six state politicians at SEC media days. Thanks to those lawmakers and a bill signed Tuesday, Missouri high school players can start making name, image and likeness money when they ink with state programs, a months-long head start for athletes and a recruiting edge for the Tigers. Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas have tried to sideline NCAA enforcement if its rules are tighter than state law. All four states compete against Florida teams on the field and in recruiting. All four made their updates since Florida’s Legislature held a special session to try to level the playing field in this evolving space.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“In talks with prosecutors, Hunter Biden’s lawyers vowed to put the President on the stand” via Betsy Woodruff Swan of POLITICO — It was Halloween of 2022, and Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, didn’t sound happy. Just three weeks earlier, news had leaked that federal agents believed they had enough evidence to charge his client with illegally buying a gun as a drug user. The leak was “illegal,” the lawyer wrote to the U.S. attorney overseeing the probe. The prosecution, he argued, would be seen as purely political, and it might even violate the Second Amendment. Then he issued a warning: If the Justice Department charged the President’s son, his lawyers would put the President on the witness stand. “President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial,” Clark wrote. That letter sheds new light on the fraught negotiations that nearly produced a broad plea deal. That deal would have resolved Biden’s most pressing legal issues.

“Veterans group calls on Rick Scott to help break Tommy Tuberville hold on military promotions” via Brad Dress of The Hill — The liberal veterans group VoteVets pressured Sen. Scott in a new political ad to help break Alabama GOP Sen. Tuberville’s roughly five-month hold on more than 300 military nominations. In the latest ad, VoteVets features a Florida veteran who accuses Scott of being AWOL on the blockade from Tuberville, despite the Florida senator touting his status as a Navy veteran. In a statement provided by his office, Scott said that “Floridians know that my record of supporting our military is unmatched” and the political ad “won’t change that.”

“Why does Vern Buchanan not want fellow Republicans looking into UFOs?” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — Two Florida congress members, Republicans Anna Paulina Luna and Matt Gaetz, have been leaders in calling for a congressional investigation of unidentified aerial phenomena, or “UAPs,” more commonly called UFOs. Some think that’s important; others consider it silly. Rep. Buchanan, who frequently sends out “Instapoll” emails to constituents asking their opinions on issues, recently sent out a question about UAPs. Under the headline “Little Green Men?” it asked whether this is “a serious issue that Congress should investigate further?”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Annette Taddeo eyes run for Miami-Dade Clerk” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former state Sen. Taddeo is weighing another campaign for public office, this time for Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts. Taddeo confirmed she is strongly considering a run to be the county’s first elected Clerk since late fellow Democrat Harvey Ruvin. “I am considering it, but I’m not there yet,” she told Florida Politics. “I’ve got to check and make sure I do everything I need to do before I make the final decision. But I’ve been having a lot of conversations.” Ruvin, one of the most well-regarded local politicians in Miami-Dade history, died late last year after serving as Clerk for more than three decades. Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie then appointed longtime Clerk’s Office General Counsel Luis Montaldo to lead the 1,100-person office as interim Clerk.

“State board taking control of Miami-Dade toll expressways after MDX loses court fight” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority agreed Friday to surrender control of five of the county’s busiest toll roads after losing multiple court fights against a state law creating a replacement agency. The chairman of the county-controlled board on Friday sent an email instructing employees of the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX) to begin taking orders from administrators of the new state board, the Greater Miami Expressway Agency (GMX). “I am saddened to report that our fight for local control of MDX has taken a bad turn,” Jose “Pepe” Diaz, a former Miami-Dade commissioner who served as MDX’s chairman said in in the evening email.

“South Florida schools shrink LGBTQ guides, and restrict pronouns and bathroom rules” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Parents in one South Florida district have the right to request the preferred pronouns for their children to be called this school year, but teachers and school staff will have the right to say no. Transgender athletes in South Florida will be allowed to play on boys’ sports teams, but girls’ teams are off-limits. And teachers and school staff may have to out a gay or transgender child to their parents in some situations but may be able to stay quiet in others. The new set of rules, included in LGBTQ support guides released this past week for students in Broward and Palm Beach counties, are the school districts’ efforts to navigate through a rapidly changing landscape based on a series of new state laws, including one critics have dubbed “don’t say gay.”

“A new law is supposed to boost affordable housing. South Florida cities are furious” via Andres Viglucci and Raisa Habersham of the Miami Herald — The Florida Legislature was widely praised this year when it passed sweeping legislation designed to supercharge construction of affordable housing by directing hundreds of millions of dollars in low-interest loans and big tax breaks to developers. But in the early days of implementation in South Florida, the Live Local Act is running into significant roadblocks because of another, less-publicized feature of the law that went into effect July 1: Provisions that override local zoning controls on building height and density. The new law, touted as a bold and comprehensive attempt to tackle Florida’s crippling housing crisis, requires cities and counties to approve the projects without hearings.

“South Florida farmers hit 63% phosphorus reduction in latest SFWMD report” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Farmers within South Florida’s Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) in the last year saw phosphorus discharges at 63% below a baseline set from 1979 until 1988 under the Everglades Forever Act. The 1994 law aimed to push those phosphorus levels down, requiring farmers to cut phosphorus by 25% from that previously established base period. Farmers easily hit that mark in recent years. They have, on average, been 57% below the baseline on an annual basis since 1996. And the newest report from the South Florida Water Management District showed farmers once again beating that mark in Water Year 2023.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange County sets rules for statewide Live Local Act. Some worry they’re too restrictive.” via Dustin Wyatt of the Orlando Sentinel — As four developers are looking to use Florida’s new Live Local Act to deliver lower-cost apartments to the Orlando area, Orange County established its playbook on how projects like these should be handled and where they’re allowed to go. Some worry the policy, adopted by the commission on Aug. 8, is too restrictive and could actually derail good affordable housing projects. Developers looking to use Live Local to build on commercial property within 100 feet of a single-family home would be limited to constructing only townhomes or quadplexes, per the county’s rules. “That’s just a shame,” said Carolyn Haslam, a local land-use attorney with the Ackerman law firm.

“Lawmaker asks agencies to shed light on Seminole’s water contamination” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — Veteran state lawmaker Linda Stewart has asked for Florida’s environmental agency and the legislature’s research arm to assemble an overview of the state’s awareness, investigation and transparency for extensive chemical contamination of the Floridan Aquifer in a large portion of Seminole County. Stewart, a Democrat representing east Orange County, is a member of Senate committees relevant to the safety of drinking water supplies: appropriations for agriculture, environment and general government; and the environment and natural resources committee. On Thursday, Stewart asked Kathleen Passidomo, the Senate President, to commission a study by the Office of Program Policy and Analysis to determine “what steps, if any, the State of Florida should take to make sure we preserve the integrity of our drinking water supplies.”

“Orlando Museum of Art lawsuit defendant: ‘I intend to be their worst nightmare’” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — Pierce O’Donnell, one of the owners of the purported Basquiat art seized from the Orlando Museum of Art last June, has said he will vigorously defend the institution’s lawsuit against him — characterizing the suit as a misguided attempt by an unworldly organization trying to deflect attention away from its own shortcomings. “I intend to be their worst nightmare,” O’Donnell said in a phone interview. “I don’t appreciate their efforts to sully my reputation.” Aaron De Groft, the museum director who arranged the exhibit and was subsequently fired, is also named in the lawsuit, which was filed in Orange County circuit court on Aug. 14. He said the case was without merit. “This is not as it seems,” he told the Sentinel in a text message. “This [is] an attempt to smear me when I was doing my job in bringing an art exhibition to our community.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Pinellas Democratic party boss seeks to reinvigorate the base” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County Democratic Party chairperson Jennifer Griffith is hoping for a reinvigoration of the local party, which has faced problems of ideological divisiveness in the past and, more recently, a declining share of county voters. The county has long been evenly divided between Democratic and Republican voters, each holding 35-36 percent of county registrants through the 2010′s, with the lead in actual numbers seesawing back and forth. So far this year, the Dems have raised $38,344 compared to $152,606 for the county GOP; last year’s totals were $107,197 for the Dems and $271,370 for the Republicans.a

“Commissioner expects to share ‘exciting’ Rays stadium plans soon” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Pinellas County tourism officials recently held an impromptu, off-agenda discussion regarding the ongoing quest to build a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium in downtown St. Petersburg. Commission Chair Janet Long, who also heads the county’s Tourist Development Council (TDC), sought her colleagues’ feedback regarding a project expected to top $1 billion. The political and business leaders who offered responses generally supported using local tourism taxes to foot about a third of the bill. The TDC will review a funding proposal and offer its recommendation to the commission for final approval. Administrator Barry Burton has spearheaded county negotiations, and commissioners have met individually with team leadership over the past several months.

“D.C. federal contracting consultancy opens Tampa office” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Government contracting consultancy Capital Edge Consulting is expanding in the Sunshine State with an office in downtown Tampa. Director Alex Hernandez is spearheading the build-out of the Washington, D.C.-based firm’s new office with help from Managing Partner Sean O’Connor, who said Capital Edge has maintained a significant presence throughout Florida since its founding more than a decade ago with several senior executives based throughout the state. “We have always viewed Florida as a vital piece of our corporate growth plan,” O’Connor told the Tampa Bay Business Journal. In addition to Capital Edge’s Department of Defense, intelligence community and energy contractors, the firm also advises many nonprofit and state and local organizations that receive federal grants, O’Connor said.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“After years of delays, Florida Capitol’s front doors will reopen with new look” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — The front doors of the Florida State Capitol will be reopened to the public this fall as an extensive renovation project to bring the building in compliance with the Americans with Disability Act nears completion. Phase one of a $45 million redesign that replaces hundreds of steps of a multi-tier plaza that extends from Duval Street up a hill to the Capitol building with elevators and ramps will be completed this fall. Visitors will be able to access the upper plaza of Waller Park and the Capitol’s front doors, closed as part of a construction site for the past three years, from a walkway along Pensacola and South Adams streets.

“Chamber pledges to ‘remain clear, impactful’ and tackle hard issues like crime” via Tamaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — The video montage, showing Tallahassee’s natural beauty, trails and and friendly faces, gave Sue Dick goose bumps. Dick, who’s been president and CEO of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce for 25 years, said it captured the essence of the city, its economic momentum and the business community’s commitment to push forward as the Chamber celebrates its 100-year milestone. And despite sometimes bitter differences and wide ranging political beliefs, the video illustrated how the city and its people managed to find common ground to build a better future. Dick said the Chamber’s mission must “remain clear, impactful and community focused.”

“City Commission moves to again ban open containers 24/7 in most of Gainesville” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — Drinking alcohol freely in Gainesville streets is soon to be abolished citywide — with the exception of a few spots. The Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 Thursday to have city staff draft ordinances that will repeal open container rules back to how they were in July 2021, which means no open alcoholic containers allowed at any time. The commission considered factors, such as helping downtown businesses and how openly drinking may lead to violence and crime, as well as the Gainesville Police Department’s capacity to enforce the ordinances to prevent violence and crime.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“New College’s only full-time gender studies professor resigns amid program abolishment” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The only full-time faculty member in New College’s soon-to-be-defunct gender studies program has resigned. Nick Clarkson had been an assistant professor at New College of Florida in the Gender Studies department since 2018 before his resignation Thursday. Before joining New College, he was a postdoctoral associate studying gender, sexuality and feminist studies at Duke University. His resignation comes following the college’s Board of Trustees vote this month to begin abolishing gender studies at New College. The program’s planned abolishment was the latest controversial move by a conservative DeSantis-appointed board that has eliminated the college’s diversity department, fired an LGBTQ+ librarian and denied tenure to five professors.

“Vote-by-mail ballots to be addressed at City Council meeting” via Rachel Murphy of WINK — The Fort Myers City Council will discuss the vote-by-mail ballot requests, that have now been changed by lawmakers. Every election cycle, voters must now request their vote-by-mail ballots. Before SB 90, a vote-by-mail ballot could be used for two general elections. Now it only works for one. Voters must now request their vote-by-mail ballots by the 12th day before election day. Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle said about 50% of the county votes by mail. He fears that many don’t know the law changed because they haven’t seen many request their ballots. “We would like to see about 250,000 or more people request their vote by mail,” said Doyle, “What I’ve always said is for people to request their vote by mail, even if they plan to go to the polls because it’s an insurance policy in case we have something happen like Hurricane Ian.”

“Naples Pier: FEMA says no offshore concessions” via Kendall Little of Naples Daily News — When Hurricane Ian made its way through Naples in Sept. 2022, it left the Naples Pier in shambles. Since then, city officials have been working on redesigning and rebuilding the historic city feature. In June, Naples Parks and Recreation officials narrowed potential designs down to two. The Naples City Council decided to move forward with option one, which included offshore concessions, three covered areas, and several fish-cleaning stations. But now Parks and Recreation is running into an issue with the design ― the Federal Emergency Management Agency says concessions can’t be offshore. FEMA guidelines say a structure cannot be located past the seaward tideline, which is where the concessions stand would be. The concessions stand is considered a structure because it has walls and a roof.

— TOP OPINION —

“Appeasing Donald Trump won’t work” via David French of The New York Times — There was never any way to remove Trump from American politics through the Democratic Party alone. Ending Trump’s political career required Republican cooperation, and Republicans have shirked their constitutional duties, sometimes through sheer cowardice. They have punted their responsibilities to other branches of government or simply shrunk back in fear of the consequences.

Republicans have also punted to the American voters, suggesting that any outstanding questions of Trump’s fitness be decided at the ballot box. It’s a recommendation with some real appeal.

“Give the people what they want” is a core element of democratic politics, and if enough people “want” Trump, then who are American politicians or judges to deprive them? Yet the American founders (and the drafters of the 14th Amendment) also knew the necessity of occasionally checking the popular will, and the Constitution thus contains a host of safeguards designed to protect American democracy from majorities run amok. After all, if voting alone were sufficient to protect America from insurrectionist leaders, there would have been no need to draft or ratify Section 3.

A fundamental reality of human existence is that vice often leaves virtue with few good options. Evil men can attach catastrophic risks to virtually any course of action, however admirable. But we can and should learn lessons from history. George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, two of our greatest presidents, both faced insurrectionary movements, and their example should teach us today. When Washington faced an open revolt during the Whiskey Rebellion in 1794, he didn’t appease the rebels, instead mobilizing overwhelming force to meet the moment and end the threat.

— OPINIONS —

“As first debate approaches, is GOP race already over?” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner —The milestone of the first debate is a chance to assess where the race stands. The short version: It’s still about Trump and DeSantis. Only now, it boils down to two issues. One, is it already over? Has Trump already destroyed DeSantis and many political commentators are just pretending it hasn’t happened? Or two, is the current moment the product of such bizarre, unprecedented circumstances that the race will change dramatically — will have to change dramatically — in the next six to nine months? “There is no evidence that there currently even is a race for the Republican nomination,” said one veteran GOP strategist. “It is of course possible that one could develop, but right now there is no race … that’s just a statement of fact.”

“Why DeSantis’ war on ‘woke’ isn’t winning in the GOP Primary” via Amanda Becker of The 19th —“The anti-woke thing has become a little bit desperate,” said Eric McDaniel, government professor at the University of Texas at Austin and co-director of its Politics of Race and Ethnicity Lab. “It seems like they’re trying to out-dog-whistle each other.” McDaniel said “woke” as it’s being used by DeSantis and other GOP politicians such as fellow White House hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy — the author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam” — is borrowed directly from Black people and therefore cannot be separated from race. Woke means “being conscious, being aware of your situation, being aware of harms that may come to you,” he said. McDaniel therefore expects that voters who understand it and are “anti-woke” would “be much more racially conservative, much more hardcore about their White supremacy.”

“How a $400K Disney job derailed DeSantis’ ethics appointee” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Carl Hiaasen has long said the biggest challenge for Florida novelists is that few fictional plotlines are wackier than our state’s reality. Florida proved that once again this past week when we learned the chairman of Florida’s ethics commission has been violating the state’s ethics laws, according to the state’s own ethics lawyer. I feel I should ask you to read that last sentence again. The state’s top ethics official was accused of violating the state’s ethics laws. Things like that don’t happen just anywhere.

“Private attorneys hired by state should not reap a windfall at taxpayers’ expense” via Tiger Joyce of the Miami Herald — It was recently revealed that private lawyers will pocket up to $120 million in Florida’s opioid case, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in private attorney contracting. Florida’s been on the frontlines battling the devastating opioid crisis plaguing our nation, and attorneys’ efforts are commendable. However, the substantial amount awarded to private lawyers under the oversight of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody demands closer scrutiny. Florida state law establishes clear guidelines regarding payment to outside law firms involved in state litigation. The payments to private trial lawyers who helped handle the state’s opioid litigation, however, far exceed what is allowed by law.

“Education Savings Accounts open doors for Florida parents” via Skylar Zander of the Tallahassee Democrat — What does back to school mean for you and your family? Maybe it’s back-to-school shopping, the end of summer camp, or getting back to a daily routine. For many Florida families, this coming school year will look quite different due to recent legislation opening up school choice and Education Savings Accounts (ESAs). Soon we’ll see this year’s school choice legislation fully utilized by families across Florida. The biggest change will be the implementation of Education Savings Accounts (ESAs), which will allocate funds to families to use on various school and learning-related expenses, including tuition, homeschooling, therapy, and supplies. Parents can now arrange their children’s education based on their individual needs, without restrictions imposed by ZIP code, background, race, or income.

“Tourist-tax investment would build facilities and community pride” via Terry Mohajir of the Orlando Sentinel — Since arriving in Orlando, I have come to learn that UCF’s rise to national prominence and incredible impact on our region are due in large part to this community’s unwavering commitment to our potential. Orlando is the epicenter of Knight Nation, with more than 88,000 UCF alumni and their families calling Orange County home. Our alumni are among the business leaders driving regional engineering and technology innovation; they are the visionaries creating theme park experiences for our tourism industry that creates $67.1 billion in economic impact. Our request for support from Orange County’s Tourism Development Tax is not just about investing in our sports infrastructure. It is about supporting the facilities and the people that make UCF an asset to our entire community.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Jacksonville grandma with over 20 grandchildren, 65 great-grands celebrates 103 years of life” via Kendra Mazeke of News4Jax — Catherine Sykes was born on August 20, 1920. She’s a mother of five, grandmother of 25, great-grandmother of 70 and great-great-grandmother of 75. Although her family said Sykes was moving a little slow and didn’t want to come to the party, she was showered with love and appreciation on her birthday as her family and friends came together to celebrate this milestone. When she turned 100 years old in 2020, Mayor Lenny Curry gave her a proclamation. Sykes described her birthday with two words: “It’s wonderful.” She also credits her longevity of life to drinking plenty of water.

“Sorry, Florida. No hurricane cakes from Publix as they ‘make light of a natural disaster’” via Jennifer Sangalang of the Fort Myers News-Press — Attention, shoppers: Publix will not make, bake or sell hurricane cakes. In September 2022, the Lakeland-based grocery chain came under fire after photos of hurricane-themed cakes from Publix bakeries went viral on Twitter. While social media users seemed split about the themed cakes as Ian neared Florida, the conversation prompted the chain to issue a statement. “We appreciate your reaching out regarding decorated cakes from our bakery departments. Our associates make every effort to support our customers during weather events. Often times, this includes finding ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty. For these requests in particular, it is our company policy to not produce bakery cakes that would make light of a natural disaster. We have sent communications to our stores reminding them of our policy,” Publix said.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday belatedly Mark Bubriski, Matt Florell, and Janell Hendren. Celebrating today is Jonathan Bydlak, Caitlin Fishman, Mone Holder, and Ryan Patmintra.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.