Poll: With 9% support, Ron DeSantis falls to 4th place in New Hampshire

A new Granite State survey suggests that Ron DeSantis is in the middle of the pack of Republican presidential candidates.

An Echelon Insights poll of 800 likely New Hampshire Primary voters conducted between Aug. 15 and Aug. 17 shows DeSantis with just 9% support, behind Donald Trump (34%), Chris Christie (14%) and Vivek Ramaswamy (11%).

DeSantis is 2 points out of fifth place: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has 7% support. No other candidate is above 3% in the survey.

The Governor’s 9% is a better performance than he had in one recent poll.

A survey from Emerson College showed DeSantis at 8%, 1 point below Christie and 41 points behind Trump.

However, the trend is troubling.

A survey conducted by the Manhattan Institute last month showed just 2 points separate the Florida Governor and the former New Jersey Governor, with both men in low double digits. DeSantis stood at just 13%, 2 points up on Christie’s 11%.

A July survey commissioned by American Greatness and conducted by National Research Inc., showed DeSantis with 11% support, 30 points behind Trump and just 3 points up on Christie and Scott.

The American Pulse survey conducted between July 5 and July 11 showed Trump with 48% and DeSantis with 10.5%, just half a point above Christie’s 10%.

DeSantis has embraced the Granite State’s Governor, meanwhile, appearing with him last weekend in New Hampshire and defending Chris Sununu against attacks from Trump.

“I disagree with Donald Trump’s attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu. I think New Hampshire is the best governed state in New England. I think Chris has done a great job up there and you can see the fact that people flee to New Hampshire, just like people flee to Florida, whether it’s to escape crime, high taxes, you name it,” DeSantis said last week during a press conference.