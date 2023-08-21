August 21, 2023
Poll: With 9% support, Ron DeSantis falls to 4th place in New Hampshire

A.G. GancarskiAugust 21, 20234min5

DeSantis AP
Donald Trump, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy are ahead. Tim Scott isn't far behind.

A new Granite State survey suggests that Ron DeSantis is in the middle of the pack of Republican presidential candidates.

An Echelon Insights poll of 800 likely New Hampshire Primary voters conducted between Aug. 15 and Aug. 17 shows DeSantis with just 9% support, behind Donald Trump (34%), Chris Christie (14%) and Vivek Ramaswamy (11%).

DeSantis is 2 points out of fifth place: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has 7% support. No other candidate is above 3% in the survey.

The Governor’s 9% is a better performance than he had in one recent poll.

A survey from Emerson College showed DeSantis at 8%, 1 point below Christie and 41 points behind Trump.

However, the trend is troubling.

A survey conducted by the Manhattan Institute last month showed just 2 points separate the Florida Governor and the former New Jersey Governor, with both men in low double digits. DeSantis stood at just 13%, 2 points up on Christie’s 11%.

A July survey commissioned by American Greatness and conducted by National Research Inc., showed DeSantis with 11% support, 30 points behind Trump and just 3 points up on Christie and Scott.

The American Pulse survey conducted between July 5 and July 11 showed Trump with 48% and DeSantis with 10.5%, just half a point above Christie’s 10%.

DeSantis has embraced the Granite State’s Governor, meanwhile, appearing with him last weekend in New Hampshire and defending Chris Sununu against attacks from Trump.

“I disagree with Donald Trump’s attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu. I think New Hampshire is the best governed state in New England. I think Chris has done a great job up there and you can see the fact that people flee to New Hampshire, just like people flee to Florida, whether it’s to escape crime, high taxes, you name it,” DeSantis said last week during a press conference.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

5 comments

  • Michael K

    August 21, 2023 at 4:32 pm

    Ron’s been sucking up to Chris Sununu for an endorsement, but the NH governor is not giving Ron a handshake or a kiss. No one likes Ron much these days. Once you get to know who he is, the more despicable he becomes.

    Reply

    • Margaret Chrisawn

      August 21, 2023 at 5:02 pm

      I do believe MiniMussolini learned the gentle art of ass-kissing from his former hero, The Obese Orange Criminal. We all remember those truly awful political ads when MiniMussolini used his little fascist rugrats as political tools, with Tacky-O beaming in the background.

      Reply

  • Tjb

    August 21, 2023 at 4:44 pm

    Ron has been telling the folks of New Hampshire how crappy their states is during his campaign tour. I am surprised that he has 9%.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    August 21, 2023 at 5:04 pm

    Not everyone votes based on a candidate’s personality. Not everyone votes based on a candidate’s policies. Not everyone votes based on which group a candidate has disenfranchised. Not everyone votes based on a candidate’s race or religious views.

    However, a candidate must project a reason for the electorate to vote for them instead of voting for someone else.

    Republicans are America’s biggest problem!

    Vote all Republicans out of office!

    Reply

  • M. Mouse

    August 21, 2023 at 5:21 pm

    It’s a race to the bottom, folks! And I’ve got my money on our little governor!
    Squeak!

    Reply

