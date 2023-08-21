Ron DeSantis tries to contextualize — but doesn’t back down from — ‘listless vessels’ dis of Donald Trump backers

Gov. Ron DeSantis is contextualizing his description of some Donald Trump supporters as “listless vessels.”

During a Fox News interview, DeSantis defended the phrasing, pointing to how he delivered on “America First” principles.

“Every Republican voter I’ve ever come in contact with whether they’re strong for Trump, lukewarm or anything in between, wants us to stand on principle when you get elected or if you’re involved in this process. And I think one of the big problems with our party for many, many years is people say they’re going to do certain things and then don’t end up following through,” DeSantis said.

“And so at the end of the day, it’s what are we delivering for the people that have put us into office. And in the state of Florida, I can say that I have delivered more for America First principles than anybody else in the country.”

DeSantis pointed to banning Chinese purchases of Florida land, ending “indoctrination” in schools, and cracking down on “illegal immigration” while embracing “universal school choice.”

“The people in Congress that I was referring to that have attacked me and tried to say somehow that I was a RINO, they’re putting entertainment and personality over principle,” DeSantis added, while again not specifying who he specifically meant.

In an interview with the Florida Standard, DeSantis said that said “listless vessels” were deleterious to conservatism, suggesting they were brainwashed by social media.

“If all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement,” DeSantis said.

“And so you could be the most conservative person since sliced bread. Unless you’re kissing his rear end, they will somehow call you a RINO. So it’s been totally detached from principle in what you actually believe and results. And it’s more about, you know, just what faction you happen to do,” DeSantis added.

Team Trump is still telegraphing outrage, having demanded apologies that aren’t coming.

“Instead of issuing an immediate apology, Team DeSantis has spent the last 24 hours doubling down on his insult to Trump supporters. Ron DeSantis should stop hiding behind spokespeople and address this himself. Every hour that passes further underscores the contempt DeSantis has for the voters who made him Governor. Perhaps he is waiting for another memo from Never Back Down to tell him what to do,” said Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc.