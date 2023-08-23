Last Call for 8.23.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Eight Republicans will take the stage in Milwaukee tonight as they vie to win the GOP nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden next year.

Three Florida men are in the race, but only one of them — Gov. Ron DeSantis — will show up. Former President Donald Trump will skip the debate and instead make his case to voters in a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that will be posted online at 9 p.m.

The other Florida candidate, Francis Suarez, didn’t get an invite. The Miami Mayor on Friday claimed he met all requirements to appear on stage. RNC requirements included 40,000 unique donors, with 200 in 20 or more states. It also demanded candidates poll at 1% or higher in three high-quality national polls or a mix of national and early state polls.

Suarez’s campaign met the donor threshold earlier this month but has struggled to reach 1% in polling. A poll published by Florida-based Kaplan Strategies showed Suarez at 2% last week.

As for DeSantis, pundits far and wide have framed the debate as the Governor’s best chance to flip the narrative on his faltering campaign — since May he has slid from the clear No. 2 behind Trump to just another member of the pack of GOP candidates, sometimes polling beneath political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy.

The main super PAC backing DeSantis’ campaign says the Governor will come prepared and will be using “his words” — a reference to the leaked debate strategy memo calling for the Governor to go on the attack against President Joe Biden, the “media,” and two opponents who are threatening his position in opinion surveys.

“I can tell you this much. … Every word you’re going to hear tonight are directly his thoughts, his words and his actions,” Never Back Down spokesperson Erin Perrine said on Wednesday’s “Fox & Friends.”

Notably, Never Back Down’s X account was briefly suspended on X, with no reason provided by the social media platform.

The debate begins at 9 p.m. on Fox News, Fox Business Network and Fox’s website.

“When he got in the race, he had the first license to be the alternative to Trump. But it was a license that had an expiration date, and I think that’s probably due.”

— Longtime Republican strategist Brad Todd, on Ron DeSantis’ chances ahead of the first debate.

