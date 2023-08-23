August 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Meta shares must-have tools for ‘back-to-school’ season
Donald Trump's ban has been pretty good for social media.

Peter SchorschAugust 23, 20232min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Never Back Down account briefly suspended from X

Tech

As AI adoption accelerates, government can take more steps to protect systems, data

HeadlinesTech

University of Florida AI instruction rolling out to more public schools this year

iPhone apps Facebook WhatsApp Twitter
It’s the perfect opportunity for parents to set new guidelines for social media use.

Back-to-school season is here in Florida, and it’s the perfect opportunity to set new guidelines for social media use.

Parents can support their kids by encouraging them to use social media in a positive, supportive way while also setting appropriate boundaries on the amount of time they spend and the content they see.

Meta, the parent company of social media networks Facebook and Instagram, is sharing tools and resources that teens and parents can use to help navigate online platforms safely. The list of tools includes:

Take a Break: Set time limits with ‘Take a Break’ on Instagram. When enabled, a full-screen reminder will tell users to “take a break” and leave the app.

Quiet Mode: Quiet Mode gives teens more ways to focus and set boundaries. Once on, they won’t receive notifications and an automatic reply is sent when people receive DMs.

Hidden Words: Users have the option to turn on “hidden words” for comments and DMs. Once on, comments and DMs containing emojis, words or phrases selected by the user will be hidden.

Restrict: Teens can use “Restrict” to help prevent bullying. Restrict was developed specifically for teens who want a more subtle way to block bullies without them knowing they’ve been blocked.

Parental Supervision Tools: Parents are able to see their teen’s social media settings, be notified if a change is made to those settings, see who their teen reports or blocks and set “blocking hours.”

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump’s decision to back out of debate tests Fox News’ ability to pivot again

nextLast Call for 8.23.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories