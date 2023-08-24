August 24, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis trails Vivek Ramaswamy in new post-debate map of social media interest
Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis. Images via AP.

Jesse SchecknerAugust 24, 20234min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.24.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis firmly in 3rd place in new national poll of GOP presidential primary

HeadlinesInfluence

Joel Rudman says doctors shouldn’t be forced to sign noncompete clauses

Ramaswamy DeSantis
Ramaswamy earned the most attention in 27 states, as opposed to just 17 for Florida’s Governor.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, it’s Vivek Ramaswamy — not Ron DeSantis — that most states are excited about before and after Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate.

Sports wagering site BetOnline mapped geotagged data from X over the past 24 hours, tracking hashtags of the eight Republican candidate who participated in the debate — #Vivek2024, #DeSantis2024 and #Pence2024, for example — in every state.

More than 100,000 X posts were tracked. The resultant map shows Ramaswamy is the most popular among all GOP presidential candidates not including Donald Trump, who skipped the debate.

Ramaswamy earned the most attention in 27 states, as opposed to just 17 for Florida’s Governor.

State-by-state, X are more enamored with Vivek Ramaswamy than Ron DeSantis. Image via BetOnline.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley notched both her home state and North Carolina. Former Vice President Mike Pence did the same with his home state of Indiana and Mississippi.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie only captured the attention of the states where they were born, raised and took elected office.

Meanwhile, neither U.S. Sen. Tim Scott nor former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson proved popular enough on the platform to “win” any state.

The surging popularity on X of Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, tracks with recent national polls showing him rising in esteem among the GOP electorate while DeSantis stagnates.

That includes figures from two polls released last week that placed Ramaswamy behind Trump, the field’s dominating but legally compromised frontrunner, with DeSantis slipping to third in the race.

A post-debate poll released Thursday also shows the two in a statistical tie, with registered GOP voters who watched the two-hour telecast giving Ramaswamy’s onstage performance a single percentage point higher grade than DeSantis.

Poll-aggregating site FiveThirtyEight shows DeSantis polling at 15%, Ramaswamy at 10% and Trump dominating with close to 52% support as of Thursday.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 8.24.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories