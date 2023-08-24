August 24, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa General celebrates 13,000 transplants since 1974
USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute ribbon cutting at the new building at 546 Channelside Dr, part of the Water Street development in Tampa on Jan. 8, 2020.

Peter SchorschAugust 24, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta jail to surrender on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis trails Vivek Ramaswamy in new post-debate map of social media interest

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.24.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

TGH USF
The Tampa Bay academic health system serves as a national leader in advanced organ disease treatment and transplant surgery.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) continues to lead the way in innovation and excellence as the TGH Transplant Institute announced its completion of the 13,000th organ transplant this week.

The Tampa Bay academic health system serves as a national leader in advanced organ disease treatment and transplant surgery, as it is one of a handful of hospitals in the United States that have achieved this milestone.

“For nearly five decades, Tampa General has remained at the forefront of advanced organ disease treatment and transplant surgery, becoming one of the top transplant hospitals in the nation,” said Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, vice president, chief of the TGH Transplant Institute and associate professor in the Department of Surgery in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. “Our most recent milestone is a direct result of the dedicated team of experts at the TGH Transplant Institute as well as the generous donors and families who make these transplant procedures possible.”

The academic medical center ranks sixth nationally by volume of organ transplants and has seen a 20% increase in procedures since 2021, outpacing the national average for growth. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the national rate of transplants grew by 3.7% in 2022 over 2021.

The TGH Transplant Institute performed its first transplant in 1974 and, in 1985, became the first hospital in Florida to successfully perform a lifesaving heart transplant. The institute continues to pursue innovation in transplant care. In 2022, the TGH Organ Perfusion Center opened to expand access to transplantation for the sickest members of the community. This center allows TGH teams to optimize organ function and preservation before the transplant procedure.

For more information on the TGH Transplant Institute, visit TGH.org/Transplant. To learn how to become an organ donor, visit Donate Life Florida.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis trails Vivek Ramaswamy in new post-debate map of social media interest

nextDonald Trump arrives at Atlanta jail to surrender on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories