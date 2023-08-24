Tampa General celebrates 13,000 transplants since 1974

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) continues to lead the way in innovation and excellence as the TGH Transplant Institute announced its completion of the 13,000th organ transplant this week.

The Tampa Bay academic health system serves as a national leader in advanced organ disease treatment and transplant surgery, as it is one of a handful of hospitals in the United States that have achieved this milestone.

“For nearly five decades, Tampa General has remained at the forefront of advanced organ disease treatment and transplant surgery, becoming one of the top transplant hospitals in the nation,” said Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, vice president, chief of the TGH Transplant Institute and associate professor in the Department of Surgery in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. “Our most recent milestone is a direct result of the dedicated team of experts at the TGH Transplant Institute as well as the generous donors and families who make these transplant procedures possible.”

The academic medical center ranks sixth nationally by volume of organ transplants and has seen a 20% increase in procedures since 2021, outpacing the national average for growth. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the national rate of transplants grew by 3.7% in 2022 over 2021.

The TGH Transplant Institute performed its first transplant in 1974 and, in 1985, became the first hospital in Florida to successfully perform a lifesaving heart transplant. The institute continues to pursue innovation in transplant care. In 2022, the TGH Organ Perfusion Center opened to expand access to transplantation for the sickest members of the community. This center allows TGH teams to optimize organ function and preservation before the transplant procedure.

