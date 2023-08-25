August 25, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Campus Pride dumps UCF, UNF from rankings of best universities for LGBTQ students
UCF facilities lit up in colors of Rainbow Flag. Image via UCF.

Jacob OglesAugust 25, 20235min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Clear winner’: Post-debate poll points to Ron DeSantis’ Iowa bump

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Tesla service center, showroom approved in Doral

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis at just 5% support with Republicans under the age of 55

UCF-ucf-lgbt
A prohibition of DEI prompted a 'red alert' instead advising students to be wary of enrolling.

A group spotlighting positive college environments for LGBTQ students just dropped two Florida universities from its rankings.

Campus Pride excluded the University of Central Florida (UCF) and the University of North Florida (UNF) from its Best of the Best LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges & Universities list. That’s despite both colleges earning high marks in prior years.

Instead, the college issued a “red alert” cautioning students against attending.

The reason? The organization issued a press release citing a new law (SB 266) overhauling Florida’s higher education system in part by prohibiting spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs or classes.

“Campus Pride issues a ‘red alert’ warning to prospective students and families that the excluded universities’ 5-star rating will inevitably go down,” said Campus Pride Founder, CEO and Executive Director Shane Mendez Windmeyer.

“New laws in Texas and Florida effectively require colleges and universities in those states to cease LGBTQ+ inclusive programs, services and policies. Students and families must exercise caution in choosing to go to college on any public Florida or Texas campus.”

The warning notably came out the same week the Florida Board of Education approved several controversial measures including enforcement requirements on segregating bathrooms and changing facilities by gender at birth, even in student housing.

“New state laws endanger and harm LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender students, and create hostile and unwelcoming learning environments for all students,” Mendez Windmeyer said.

The Florida campuses will still be included in the Campus Pride Index, but the organization said scores there will be impacted as new laws and regulations go into effect. Profiles in the index will be updated later this year.

Notably, Campus Pride’s Best of the Best list in 2022 ranked UNF as the top school in the Southeast United States.

UCF, which boasts the second highest enrollment of any university in the U.S, was ranked in 2021 by Campus Pride as the best university in Florida for LGBTQ students to attend.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWill Saturday’s Dolphins-Jaguars preseason game be a playoff preview?

nextTesla service center, showroom approved in Doral

One comment

  • rbruce

    August 25, 2023 at 1:53 pm

    My alma mater isn’t on index. How can I get it on the worst 10 list?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories