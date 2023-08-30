Joe Biden says Ron DeSantis ‘trusts’ his ‘judgement’

Though Gov. Ron DeSantis has told dozens of campaign crowds about wanting to “send Joe Biden back to his basement in Delaware,” the President extolled the “trust” between the two Wednesday.

During a press conference at the White House, Biden described a strong working relationship with DeSantis, at least when it comes to the federal government helping after disasters.

“I know this sounds strange, especially (given) the nature of politics today. But you know, I was down there (after) the last major storm. I spent a lot of time with him walking from community to community, making sure he had what he needed to get it done,” Biden said.

“I think he trusts my judgment and my desire to help and I trust him to be able to suggest that this is not about politics. It’s about taking care of the people of the state,” Biden added.

The President’s positive comments about the relationship with DeSantis, at least during those transactional times after disaster strikes the state, came after Federal Emergency Management Agency head DeAnna Criswell said Florida’s “needs have been met” thus far by Washington. Criswell is headed to Florida today and will be with DeSantis Thursday.

The Governor more or less affirmed the President’s take.

He said Wednesday in Perry that “supporting the needs of the people who are in harm’s way or have difficulties” has got to “triumph over any type of short-term political calculation or any type of positioning.”

“This is the real deal. You have people’s lives that have been at risk. We don’t necessarily have any confirmed fatalities yet, but that very well may change. And then you have people whose livelihoods have been turned upside down and so they need support. So we’re going to work together from local state federal regardless of party to be able to deliver results for the people in their time of need.”

DeSantis has been positive about the dynamic with the President, in messaging that likely won’t be replayed once his presidential campaign emerges.

“There’s a time and a place to have ‘political season,’ but then there’s a time and a place to say that this is something that’s life-threatening. This is something that could potentially cost somebody their life, that could cost them their livelihood. And we have a responsibility as Americans to come together and do what we can to mitigate any damage and to protect people,” DeSantis said Monday.

DeSantis and Biden cooperated in the wake of 2022’s Hurricane Ian and after the Surfside condo collapse. However, in both cases, DeSantis resumed strident rhetoric about the President once material needs were met.