Donald Trump rips Ron DeSantis on electricity, insurance rates

Though Donald Trump contends Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, paused for hurricane recovery, has “CRASHED,” that’s not stopping the former President from going on the attack.

In a Truth Social post, Trump asserted that DeSantis “unnecessarily approved a 20% hike in Florida Electricity Rates, the largest in history (by far!), after taking a 9.5 Million Dollar Campaign Contribution from ‘money machine’ Florida Power and Light, and subsidiaries.”

It is uncertain what time frame Trump is using for his assertion. FPL actually reduced rates in July and May due to a decrease in natural gas costs.

Trump also returned to his critiques of Florida’s troubled insurance sector.

“Next up to check out is the Insurance Industry, where DeSanctus gave up the store,” Trump asserted.

For months, the former President has blasted DeSantis as a “sellout” to insurance companies.

He accused the Governor of “the biggest insurance company bailout in global history” back in March in the wake of two recent Special Session bills. SB 2A provided $1 billion from the state’s general revenue fund to bolster the reinsurance market, in an attempt to stop last year’s attrition of available providers. This followed a $2 billion allocation from a different Special Session for essentially the same purpose.

In happier news, Trump finally wished those affected by Hurricane Idalia well, breaking a several-day silence.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Idalia. I urge everyone to listen to your local officials, heed all warnings, and prioritize the safety of yourself and your loved ones,” Trump posted Wednesday, as the storm had exited the state.

“I’ve witnessed the courage, strength, and spirit of the great people of Florida many times over the years! Together, they will recover and rebuild, but in the meantime, be safe. Love and respect to everyone. God bless you all!”

Before the former President finally remarked on the hurricane, DeSantis was asked about Trump’s lack of response. The Governor said Trump’s reticence was not a “concern” of his.