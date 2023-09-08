Delegation for 9.8.23: Stormy — fishy — taking aim — spaced out — sun-powered

High-pressure system

The impact of Hurricane Idalia in Florida has significantly shaped an already pressing debate on a supplemental budget request from President Joe Biden’s administration.

With disaster funding looming large, thanks to the Hurricane 4 storm’s impact on the Gulf Coast, an increasing number of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle want a clean vote on replenishing an emergency reserve.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who filed a bill to provide $12 billion to the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) in the Summer, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) needs the fund replenished.

“We need immediate action from the House and the Senate to address this crisis,” the Parkland Democrat said. “Failure to act will leave FEMA crippled during the height of Hurricane Season.”

The issue is that Biden has requested that funding but included it in a larger ask bundled with aid for Ukraine and other parts of his agenda.

Moskowitz told Florida Politics he wants Biden’s complete supplemental request approved. But between the impacts of Idalia and what he saw on a recent trip to the Hawaii fires, he said he’s ready to support a clean vote on just the relief.

“With the ongoing disasters happening more and more frequently, the DRF is now almost completely diminished. Disaster response has been and should always be bipartisan,” he said.

Sen. Rick Scott has pushed for such a vote in the Senate and, in the wake of Idalia, now wants upward of $16 billion into the fund. The Senator notably had a widely covered and positive meeting with Biden in Lake City when the President visited areas impacted by the storm. The Naples Republican online said he lobbied the President on the importance of passing disaster relief separate from other funding.

“I spoke to President Biden directly on Saturday about the need to pass my Federal Disaster Responsibility Act,” he posted. “Democrats need to stop blocking this NOW. Americans come first. Floridians shouldn’t be forced to wait because the White House demands disaster aid is linked to Ukraine (money).”

Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, has filed a companion bill to Scott’s in the House seeking that amount.

“Communities across Florida’s Third Congressional District have been devastated by Hurricane Idalia. As we work to rebuild and recover over the next days, weeks, and months, I’m proud of how Floridians are working together to support each other during this time. From neighbors and business owners to community leaders and law enforcement, we’re never shy to lend a hand to those in need,” Cammack said.

“My Florida colleagues and I are committed to ensuring federal resources are available to everyone affected, which includes shoring up the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund, which does not have the funds necessary to help with Idalia recovery and other national natural disasters. The Federal Disaster Responsibility Act will help get Floridians back on their feet and make sure we continue to support the areas devastated by this catastrophic storm.”

And with Hurricane Lee building strength in the Atlantic, more Florida Democrats are chiming in and suggesting a vote can’t wait.

“Hurricane Lee is rapidly strengthening and is on the verge of reaching Category 5 status. If it makes landfall in South Florida, it will be devastating,” Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Hollywood Democrat, posted on X. “Congress needs to step up ASAP to pass emergency funding for FEMA before the hurricane arrives.”

Lee appears to be on a track turning north and dodging Florida, though analysts will keep track of the storm in the days ahead.

Fishery aid

Beyond Hurricane Idalia’s damage on Florida land, the state’s fisheries also suffered damage at sea. Several delegation members want a federal disaster explicitly declared for the industry.

Sens. Marco Rubio and Scott led a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo calling for the dispersal of disaster assistance to fishing and seafood businesses disrupted and destroyed by the storm. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Ven Buchanan, Cammack, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Michael Waltz and Daniel Webster all signed the bicameral message.

“Florida’s recreational saltwater fishing industry has a $9.2 billion annual economic impact, and commercial fisheries total $244 million in dockside value,” the letter reads. “Florida’s Big Bend region, which was most severely impacted by Hurricane Idalia, is home to more than 600 commercial fishermen, 160 fishery wholesalers and retailers, 240 aquaculture shellfish farmers, and 450 for-hire charter captains. These small businesses need the federal government’s expeditious assistance in order to recover from this Major Hurricane.”

Only Republicans signed the document, which complains about “unacceptably slow” fishery resource disaster determinations in recent years. Specifically, the letter said many businesses waited too long for help after Hurricane Ian last year and Hurricane Sally in 2020. The lawmakers asked for any responses for help from Gov. Ron DeSantis to be addressed within 20 days. That will kick off a six-month review of requests in compliance with the Fishery Resource Disasters Improvement Act.

“Florida’s iconic fisheries are foundational to the economy and way of life in many of the communities that have been devastated by Hurricane Idalia,” the letter closes.

“A timely and robust response by the Department of Commerce, through the declaration of a fishery disaster in support of Florida’s fishing industries, is required to help these communities recover. We urge you to approve these declarations without delay.”

The working man

Are American men properly supporting their families? Sen. Rubio’s office published a special Labor Day report on the “State of the Working (and Non-Working) Man.” It suggests that workers aren’t earning enough even with low unemployment rates, and millions of men aren’t participating in the workforce.

“This report sheds light on the problems men face as workers and offers policymakers solutions that will build up men to be better providers, husbands, fathers, and community leaders,” the Miami Republican said. “I am committed to working on these issues because I believe that we can build a better future for our boys and men and for our country as a whole.”

Part historical retrospective and part data collection, the report questions workers’ economic power but suggests a related erosion in American masculinity.

“Conservatives like Sen. Josh Hawley and the scholars Kay Hymowitz, Aaron Renn, and Christina Hoff Sommers have written about the cultural and spiritual dimensions of the crisis of American masculinity,” the report states. “The economist Nicholas Eberstadt has documented the alarming problem of male non-work. Tucker Carlson addressed the topic in a provocative documentary, The End of Men.”

The report also shows the average income of men since the mid-1980s has grown from under $25,000 to more than $60,000 but hasn’t kept pace with rising costs like transportation, housing, and, most pronounced, health care.

“It is scarcely hyperbole to say that compared to a half-century ago, the American economy is suffering from a perpetual and invisible depression,” the report states. “One major cause is male non-work.”

Targeting gun owners?

After a local business owner testified at a Panhandle field hearing on defunding the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Rep. Matt Gaetz said the federal agency targeted his constituent’s Second Amendment rights.

The Fort Walton Beach Republican sent a letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach demanding answers on the treatment of Gulf Coast Gun owner Chris Smith. The Congressman said agents on Wednesday, Sept. 6, showed up at Smith’s business and home to audit his federal firearms license.

“The local ATF agent admitted that he had no records (that) Chris was using the license, but nevertheless received a direct order to audit Chris’ new license,” Gaetz wrote. “However, under the Firearm Owners Protection Act of 1986, the ATF’s delegated authority from the Department of Justice to ‘inspect the inventory and records of a licensed collector without such reasonable cause or warrant’ can only be for the purpose of ‘ensuring compliance with the record-keeping requirements of this chapter not more than once during any twelve-month period.’”

Gaetz said that Smith has only had a license for six months and has yet to use it.

“The ATF’s harassment of law-abiding FFLs is clear and documented. Furthermore, the implication that the ATF may be retaliating against congressional whistleblowers in response to their lawful actions before Congress is astounding,” Gaetz wrote.

Veteran liaison

Rep. Aaron Bean just expanded his staff with a field representative dedicated to matters involving veterans. Christina Troope will serve as a key liaison in Florida’s 4th Congressional District and with the Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies.

“As a son of a World War II veteran, I understand that veterans’ benefits are not entitlements — they’re earned,” Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, said. “Our veterans should never be stuck in the bureaucratic process or ever think twice about getting the care they need. That’s why I’m excited to have Christina onboard to assist the more than 70,000 veterans who call the Fourth District home. Christina’s heart for service, unwavering care, and empathy will make her a trusted voice for our veterans’ community.”

Troope holds a master’s degree in education from the University of West Georgia. She studied political science at the University of Albany. Troope also previously worked with NAMI Jacksonville.

Solar power

While DeSantis vetoed a state program that would bring $346 million in federal rooftop solar incentives, Rep. Darren Soto encouraged the Energy Department to allow Floridians to participate.

The Kissimmee Democrat sent a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm urging the agency to create a federally managed program or help facilitate local government programs to use rebates budgeted in the Inflation Reduction Act.

“These rebates stand to assist families in need who are looking to upgrade their homes with more energy-efficient appliances, accelerating the nation’s transition toward clean energy,” Soto wrote.

“To safeguard Floridians’ access to this vital assistance, we hope that the Department will consider administering these rebates either through a direct federally managed program or through locally managed programs, supplementing state and territory-administered initiatives. We believe it would benefit our districts if the Department were to take swift action on this matter, as the aforementioned energy rebate programs are only available for the next 10 years. By broadening pathways for application to rebate programs, it’s our opinion that the Department would be aiding thousands of families and actively addressing the nation’s energy crisis.”

All eight Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation signed the letter.

Space race

After tech executive Elon Musk announced his space exploration company, SpaceX, would not hire political refugees and asylum-seekers, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination.

But Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, said that if the DOJ wants to take that action, Congress should defund the federal funding behind such effort.

“The DOJ is suing SpaceX for choosing to hire AMERICANS instead of refugees or asylum-seekers who are not actually citizens of this country,” Luna said in a statement.

“This is nothing short of outrageous. This is AMERICA, and you are well within your right to hire American citizens without getting (President Joe) Biden’s DOJ minions sent after you. I’m not going to let Biden get away with this.”

SpaceX has about 9,500 employees, with over 6,000 based in Florida as of 2019.

Slick move

Federal officials worked this week to contain a significant oil spill at SeaPort Manatee in Palmetto. Buchanan, a Longboat Key, toured Tampa Bay Friday morning with SeaPort Manatee Executive Director Carlos Buqueras and Coast Guard leaders.

The spill was reported to the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Response Center. The released oil was largely contained through federal efforts over the weekend, with Coast Guard officials reporting 90% to 95% of the oil in the water, about 19,000 gallons worth, was removed within hours. Coast Guard Capt. Michael Kahle said cleanup efforts will continue potentially until early next week.

“Of the 19,000 gallons of contaminated water removed from the port, approximately 3,500 gallons of that was very heavy, unrefined oil,” Buchanan posted on X.

“The Coast Guard is continuing their investigation into the source of the spill, and I look forward to its timely resolution. Whether part of an accident or a purposeful oil dump into our waterways, we need to get to the bottom of exactly what happened to determine who is responsible and help prevent any future, dangerous spills in our backyard.”

Red lessons

South Florida’s Cuban community knows more than most about the impacts of communism in the Western Hemisphere. Rep. María Elvira Salazar wants the entire country to be better educated on the subject.

The Miami Republicans reintroduced the Crucial Communism Teaching Act (HR 3549), which would require education materials to be made available nationwide to middle and high school students. The legislation calls on sourcing the material from the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

“Communism is one of the most destructive political ideologies the world has ever seen,” Salazar said. “The Crucial Communism Teaching Act is important because our youth must remember the crimes of the communists, including those inflicted upon my constituents and their families in Florida’s 27th district.”

The Congresswoman said she’s alarmed that a third of Generation Z students have a favorable view of communism, an ideology she said was responsible for 100 million deaths. She wants education materials on communism to be provided, like the Never Again Education Act in 2020, which required teaching on the Holocaust. Similar legislation is already part of Florida law.

A total of 27 Representatives already co-sponsored Salazar’s bill, including Reps. Bilirakis, Mario Díaz-Balart, Scott Franklin, Carlos Giménez and Waltz.

“I am proud to co-sponsor this bill, which empowers the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation to develop a civic education curriculum and oral history resources for high school students to learn about malignant, dangerous ideologies that contradict the foundational principles of American democracy. In a world where freedom, democracy, human rights, and individual liberty are under assault, it is essential that our youth understand the historical context and deadly consequences of communism, which has led to the death of more than 100 million people,” Díaz-Balart said.

“By fostering this understanding, we equip our future leaders with the knowledge and wisdom necessary to safeguard the principles upon which America was founded. I remain unwavering in my commitment to remember the victims of communism and ensure that future generations are aware of its grim consequences for humankind over the last century. I look forward to a future where the lessons of history guide us toward a stronger democracy.”

Added Franklin, “Ronald Reagan was right; freedom is only one generation away from extinction. It’s not passed on to future generations — we’re responsible to teach our kids about the dangers of other systems of government that trade personal liberty for false promises of prosperity. I thank Rep. Salazar for her leadership on this issue.”

Changes in latitude

Key West mourned its favorite troubadour this week with the passing of Jimmy Buffett, and so did Florida’s political world.

The family of former Sen. Bob Graham, a South Florida Democrat who co-founded Save The Manatees with Buffett, celebrated the Margaritaville founder.

“The longer Bob and Jimmy worked together, the closer the friendship between our families grew,” a family statement read. “The Buffett family spent time with the Grahams in Tallahassee and built a relationship that extended both to issues that Bob worked on in the United States Senate, as well as Gwen’s work in the United States House of Representatives. Jimmy’s impact on environmental issues in Florida can’t be understated.”

Republicans also heralded Buffett. And while there may be nothing to plunder left in this life, one delegation member plans to deliver one more recognition to the late singer. He wants Congress to memorialize Buffett with a vote.

“Jimmy Buffett shall always be an icon in our beloved Florida Keys,” Rep. Giménez said. “His music, vision, and entrepreneurship have produced a lasting legacy in our community. Jimmy Buffett introduced the world to the Florida Keys lifestyle in so many ways, and as the proud Representative of the Florida Keys in the United States Congress, I look forward to memorializing this true legend of our community. On behalf of the residents of Florida’s 28th Congressional District, rest in peace, Jimmy Buffett.”

On this day

Sept. 8, 1565 — “The founding of Saint Augustine” via Saint Augustine Historic Inns — Pedro Menendez de Aviles, an experienced Spanish admiral, was named Governor of Florida. King Phillip II of Spain tasked him with exploring the region’s Atlantic coast and establishing a permanent colony, the first European settlement in America. Menendez arrived off the Florida coast on the Feast Day of Saint Augustine of Hippo. Eleven days after his arrival, Menendez and his 600 settlers and soldiers went ashore near Seloy, a Timucua village. He and his men quickly constructed fortifications to protect the people and supplies as they were unloaded from the ships.

Sept. 8, 1974 — “Gerald Ford pardons Richard Nixon” via History.com — Ford defended this action before the House Judiciary Committee, explaining that he wanted to end the national divisions created by the Watergate scandal. The Watergate scandal erupted after it was revealed Nixon and his aides engaged in illegal activities during his re-election campaign — and then attempted to cover up evidence of wrongdoing. With impeachment proceedings underway against him in Congress, Nixon bowed to public pressure and became the first American President to resign. Ford, the first President who came to the office through appointment and was not re-elected, had replaced Spiro Agnew as Vice President only eight months before.

Happy birthday

Best wishes to Rep. John Rutherford, who turned 71 on Saturday, Sept. 2.

___

Delegation is published by Peter Schorsch, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.