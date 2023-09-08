Joe Biden ads target Florida women, slam Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump abortion policies

President Joe Biden’s campaign has bought ads in Florida slamming Gov. Ron DeSantis’ abortion ban and former President Donald Trump for making it possible.

Entitled “These Guys,” the one-minute spot starts with images of young women visiting with physicians.

“Reproductive health care decisions are among the most personal a woman will ever make,” a narrator stated. “They are choices that should be made by you and your doctor, and the last people who should be involved are these guys.”

Video quickly cuts to Republican presidential contenders discussing abortion. It starts with images.

It shows an image of Trump, then plays audio of the former President boasting, “I’m the one that got rid of Roe v. Wade.”

That references the Supreme Court overturning abortion rights protections in place for decades, a development that occurred after Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices.

The ad moves on to a headline about DeSantis signing a six-week abortion measure. It cuts to DeSantis defending the law at a debate. “I believe in a culture of life,” DeSantis said.

Notably, the Biden campaign announced the new ads the same day oral arguments took place on the constitutionality of Florida’s law in front of the state Supreme Court.

The ad also targets statements made by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican. Like DeSantis and Trump, Scott seeks the Republican nomination to challenge Biden’s re-election in 2024.

Of note, the video devotes two segments to Trump, unearthing video of Trump in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews saying he supported a criminal sentence of some sort for women obtaining illegal abortions.

The Biden campaign stressed his pro-abortion rights record. The ad shows the President and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first female Vice President, and said both are committed never to allow a nationwide abortion ban.

“As Donald Trump visits states where women are suffering the consequences of his extreme, anti-abortion agenda, this ad reminds voters in states that have passed some of the most extreme abortion bans of Trump’s key role in appointing conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

“We will not shy away from casting a spotlight on extreme Republicans and their dangerous efforts to take away women’s right to choose. President Biden and Vice President Harris stand with the overwhelming majority of Americans against these bans, and for codifying Roe into law.”

The ad, which will appear on digital platforms YouTube and Connected TV, will target women voters in Florida, South Dakota and Iowa. It’s part of a larger $25 million campaign playing ads in critical states, also including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.