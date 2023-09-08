September 8, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

House Speaker Paul Renner creates Select Committee on Health Innovation for 2024 Session
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 2/10/23-House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, reacts to the unusually succinct prayer offered by Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, at the start of session, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. Opening prayers in both chambers have a history of covering a long list of topics, Rep. Shoaf went in the opposite direction with a prayer, according to the House Journal, that was three sentences long. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Christine Jordan SextonSeptember 8, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House Education & Employment Committee assignments foretell more school culture wars

HeadlinesInfluence

House names Select Committee on hurricane recovery, resiliency

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 9.8.23: Stormy — fishy — taking aim — spaced out — sun-powered

FLAPOL021023CH023
A pair of Republican women will lead the new select committee.

Underscoring the belief that health care will be a priority issue in the 2024 Legislative Session, House Speaker Paul Renner on Friday announced the creation of the Select Committee on Health Innovation for the upcoming Session and is empowering it to introduce legislation.

Renner’s Friday announcement also included changes to the membership of some of the House’s other standing health care committees.

Rep. Kaylee Tuck, a Republican from Sebring first elected in 2020, will chair the Select Committee on Health Innovation. Rep. Vicki Lopez, a Republican from Coral Gables first elected in 2022, will serve as the vice chair.

Neither lawmaker has extensive legislative experience in health care, their legislative history shows. Tuck served on the House Professions and Public Health Subcommittee under former House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

While Lopez’s legislative experience has been limited, her 2022 financial disclosures show $200,000 in income from the Agape Network Foundation, Inc. A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, Agape specializes in a comprehensive, integrated healthcare system that addresses the multifaceted health issues experienced by individuals and families today.

According to Renner’s memo, the health care select committee will review “issues relating to access and affordability in health care.”

Meanwhile, Renner made changes to the House Healthcare Regulation Committee, removing former chair and vice chair, Rep. Charles “Chuck” Clemens, and David Borreo, respectively. Rep. Michelle Salzman will now serve as chair and Rep. Kim Berfield will serve as vice chair.

Borrero, meanwhile, was named vice chair of the House Health & Human Services Committee. He replaces Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka who will continue to serve as a member of the committee.

Clemens, though, will not. He wasn’t the only member who served on the panel during the 2023 Session but won’t in 2024.

Renner also removed Reps. Adam Anderson, Ashley Viola Gant, and Alex Rizo from the panel.

He added Rep. Dianne Hart and Select Committee on Health Innovation Chair Tuck to the panel.

While health care wasn’t the dominant issue during the 2023 Session, Renner did make it a priority to expand the number of children in Florida who qualify for a subsidized health insurance program for lower income children in Florida called Florida KidCare. Additionally he made it a priority to increase the rates that physicians were paid for agreeing to see children enrolled in the program.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden ads target Florida women, slam Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump abortion policies

nextDelegation for 9.8.23: Stormy — fishy — taking aim — spaced out — sun-powered

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories