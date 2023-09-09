September 9, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott takes Mitch McConnell ‘at his word’ amid questions about Minority Leader’s health
At every turn, Rick Scott and Mitch McConnell remain at odds.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 9, 20234min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo makes small tweaks to committees ahead of 2024 Session

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis snipes at New Mexico Governor’s gun restrictions

FederalHeadlines

Congressional honor eyed for Bobby Bowden

220304-MB-Scott-McConnell-Feud-jg-6ffc33
'He said he was completely healthy.'

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is taking Sen. Mitch McConnell “at his word” when it comes to claims that the GOP Leader is competent to lead the caucus.

During an interview on News Talk 101 on Saturday morning, Scott was asked about whether he thought the Kentucky Republican was up to completing his term as Minority Leader.

“We were out for about a month, so he came back, and on Tuesday or Wednesday, I guess at lunch, he said he was completely healthy. So, you know, you have to take him at his word,” Scott said.

McConnell has frozen up during two recent press availabilities due to what is said to be dehydration and post-concussive complications, raising questions about whether he’s able to handle his job.

McConnell contends he will continue in office as he did before health questions emerged.

“I’m going to finish my term as leader and I’m going to finish my Senate term,” he told reporters this week in Washington.

Scott’s comments follow in the wake of the other Senator from Florida saying he also takes the Kentucky Republican’s words at face value.

“The doctors have looked at that so I have to go off what doctors have said,” Sen. Marco Rubio said on “Fox & Friends.”

The Senator claimed McConnell “knows everything that’s going on.”

“He has a plan A, B and C for every direction he speaks out,” Rubio argued. “He’s operating exactly as he did before.”

Rubio described “an extensive conversation with him yesterday for a few minutes about college football conference realignment,” saying McConnell “was entirely familiar with what was happening.”

The Senator hailed McConnell for being “transparent” and added that McConnell’s problems are “nothing in comparison to what we see on a daily basis from the President of the United States,” pivoting to an attack on Joe Biden.

“Mitch McConnell, for example, does not control the nuclear arsenal of the United States. The guy who often forgets where he is does,” Rubio said.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCongressional honor eyed for Bobby Bowden

nextRon DeSantis snipes at New Mexico Governor's gun restrictions

3 comments

  • Shelby justice

    September 9, 2023 at 11:05 am

    So, our elected officials are actually sheep. Shame on Scott and Rubio. I have voted for both of you many times. Why would you accept ANYTHING as gospel from Mitch, or the doctor. Take your tin hats off and do SOMETHING for OUR team.

    Reply

  • Richard C. Russell

    September 9, 2023 at 11:47 am

    McConnell is the worst RINO and every Republican that supports his remaining their leader for one more day should be exposed and run out of the Senate. The only thing worse would be to replace him with another RINO like Rick Scott. Get serious there are several true America First Senators who would champion a resurgence of the ideals sought by our nation’s Founders documents.

    Reply

    • My Take

      September 9, 2023 at 12:41 pm

      The ONLY thing I like about McConnel is that Trumpsuckers hate him.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories