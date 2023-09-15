Ron DeSantis shrugs off continued decline in national polls

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t worried despite national polls that show him roughly 50 points behind former President Donald Trump.

During an interview on the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” the Governor downplayed the importance of a fresh Fox News poll showing Trump ahead of him 60% to 13%, and a Quinnipiac poll with a 62% to 12% spread.

“I think it’s a state-by-state thing. So we’re focused our efforts on the early states. I mean, if it was a national Primary, we’d have a different strategy and we’d be applying our efforts differently,” DeSantis said.

The Governor noted specifically that Trump isn’t “leading by those numbers” in Iowa, as evidenced by his campaign “sending him there” to campaign more this fall. However, in the most recent poll from the Hawkeye State, DeSantis is at 14%, suggesting he hasn’t much more traction there than anywhere else.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s very fluid,” DeSantis said.

The Governor then rationalized Trump’s poll lead as being driven by “sympathy” for the former President’s legal issues.

“I think that that has helped him because people look at our (Department of Justice) and FBI and they see the corruption, they see the weaponization. And so I do think that there’s been some sympathy for that and understandably so,” DeSantis said.

“We’ve got a long way to go though. And I think the question is going to be, you know, who’s best equipped to be able to bring this country out of the malaise that we’re in? And who can do it for two terms — which I could do and he couldn’t — and then who is kind of in the position to be an energetic executive to really just spit nails and take no prisoners? Because I think that’s what it’s going to take to be able to bring this country back.”