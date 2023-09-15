September 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis floats terrorist, transnational criminal designations for illegal border crossers

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 15, 20235min8

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis shrugs off continued decline in national polls

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis accuses California of an ‘attack on the American family’

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade floats noise limits for party boats

DeSantis border
'We'll do the one that gives us the best authority.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to say he’s treating people crossing the Mexican border into the U.S. like enemy combatants.

During an interview on the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” DeSantis suggested that certain border crossers could be deemed members of a “transnational criminal organization” or a terror group if he becomes President.

“I think we have Article 2 authority to be able to hold the cartels accountable and we will designate them as a foreign terrorist organization, transnational criminal organization,” DeSantis said.

“There’s different designations. We’ll do the one that gives us the best authority and makes the most sense in terms of holding them accountable.”

The Governor’s justification for these moves would be that his team views the immigrants crossing the border “more as a military and as an invasion,” thus justifying the enhanced designations.

DeSantis hasn’t been shy about his belief that people crossing the border can be seen as enemy combatants. Earlier this week, he made the case that a few killings of border crossers ascertained to have “hostile intent” would send a message to others crossing into American territory.

When somebody’s got a backpack on and they’re breaking through the wall, you know, that’s hostile intent and you have every right to take action under those circumstances. And guess what, you do that a few times, the times are a-changin’, they will have to respond to that,” DeSantis said during a Tuesday night appearance on the CBS Evening News.

DeSantis noted during the CBS interview that not all border crossers will be presumed to be members of drug cartels.

“I mean, if they’re trying to break through the wall, we will have deadly force authorized to be able to stop that,” DeSantis said. “Cartel members, I mean, you have to identify them as being hostile. I mean, if there’s, if there’s a woman with a baby, they’re not a cartel member, there’s not going to be authorization to just shoot somebody like that.”

During a recent “tele-town hall” with supporters, he said the American government is “entitled” to render at least some illegal crossers “stone cold dead.” That’s a threat he has made before, of course.

“Some of the things that we’ve already highlighted as part of our agenda, our border policy, I’m the only one that’s willing to send the military to the border and to use deadly force against the Mexican drug cartels,” DeSantis said. “We’re entitled to do it. They’re killing tens of thousands of our fellow Americans.”

“And so our message for the Mexican cartels is if you break into our country and you try to run drugs when I’m President, it would be the last thing you do because you’re going to end up stone cold dead at the border.” DeSantis added.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull & Associates earns $2.8M+ in Q2

nextRon DeSantis gripes about the high cost of groceries in Iowa

8 comments

  • MH/Duuuval

    September 15, 2023 at 2:45 pm

    Ron’s hat size: 100 gallons.

    Reply

  • Goober DeSantis

    September 15, 2023 at 2:50 pm

    Poor fella throwing’ around polysyllabic words with no notion of their meaning.

    Is this what he “learnt” at Harvard, Yale, the Navy?

    Reply

    • My Take

      September 15, 2023 at 3:00 pm

      “transnational”
      TRANS !?
      Now we know it’s bad.

      Reply

  • My Take

    September 15, 2023 at 2:54 pm

    A backpack . . . with water, a meal, and dry clothes.

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American

    September 15, 2023 at 2:59 pm

    Listen Up America,
    If Ron says it you can believe it.
    Its time for you to join the Team For America and leave behind your former Dook 4 Brains involintary political urges.
    Come on over and join the people that like you for being you. We dont see anybody as being just a vote like the Dook 4 Brains Political Haters and dividers do.
    If you have your hair dyed grape kool-aid purple we like you.
    If you are a lady who likes to kiss ladies we like you.
    If you are a guy that likes to kiss guys we like you.
    If you drive a Subaru SUV we like you.
    If you are Red or Yellow Black or White Brown or have a cute pigmentation of Black and White splotches or Albino we like you.
    We like everybody so dont be shy.
    Join the party that likes you for being you.
    EPA

    Reply

    • Joe

      September 15, 2023 at 3:08 pm

      You’re really, really dumb, “Earl.”

      Reply

      • Earl Pitts is a Pedophile

        September 15, 2023 at 3:30 pm

        Not only his Earl dumb, he’s a criminal and convicted child molester. Everything he says can be discounted and thrown in the trash like the human garbage that he is.

        Lewd, Lascivious batt sex w/victim 12-15 years old; F.S. 800.04(4)(a)
        Putnam, FL
        Guilty/convict

        Designation:Sexual Offender
        Name:EARL W PITTS III
        Status:Released – Subject to Registration
        Dept of Corrections #:V38476
        Date of Birth:09/18/1982
        Race:White
        Sex:Male
        Hair:Brown
        Eyes:Hazel
        Height:6’00”
        Weight:252 lbs

        Reply

  • My Take

    September 15, 2023 at 3:17 pm

    DeSScamus in toto:
    Change a few subjects–not even most of them–and it’s the braying of a dumb loud redneck in a low-rent bar at 1 AM.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories