Ron DeSantis floats terrorist, transnational criminal designations for illegal border crossers

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to say he’s treating people crossing the Mexican border into the U.S. like enemy combatants.
During an interview on the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” DeSantis suggested that certain border crossers could be deemed members of a “transnational criminal organization” or a terror group if he becomes President.
“I think we have Article 2 authority to be able to hold the cartels accountable and we will designate them as a foreign terrorist organization, transnational criminal organization,” DeSantis said.
“There’s different designations. We’ll do the one that gives us the best authority and makes the most sense in terms of holding them accountable.”
The Governor’s justification for these moves would be that his team views the immigrants crossing the border “more as a military and as an invasion,” thus justifying the enhanced designations.
DeSantis hasn’t been shy about his belief that people crossing the border can be seen as enemy combatants. Earlier this week, he made the case that a few killings of border crossers ascertained to have “hostile intent” would send a message to others crossing into American territory.
When somebody’s got a backpack on and they’re breaking through the wall, you know, that’s hostile intent and you have every right to take action under those circumstances. And guess what, you do that a few times, the times are a-changin’, they will have to respond to that,” DeSantis said during a Tuesday night appearance on the CBS Evening News.
DeSantis noted during the CBS interview that not all border crossers will be presumed to be members of drug cartels.
“I mean, if they’re trying to break through the wall, we will have deadly force authorized to be able to stop that,” DeSantis said. “Cartel members, I mean, you have to identify them as being hostile. I mean, if there’s, if there’s a woman with a baby, they’re not a cartel member, there’s not going to be authorization to just shoot somebody like that.”
During a recent “tele-town hall” with supporters, he said the American government is “entitled” to render at least some illegal crossers “stone cold dead.” That’s a threat he has made before, of course.
“Some of the things that we’ve already highlighted as part of our agenda, our border policy, I’m the only one that’s willing to send the military to the border and to use deadly force against the Mexican drug cartels,” DeSantis said. “We’re entitled to do it. They’re killing tens of thousands of our fellow Americans.”
“And so our message for the Mexican cartels is if you break into our country and you try to run drugs when I’m President, it would be the last thing you do because you’re going to end up stone cold dead at the border.” DeSantis added.
8 comments
MH/Duuuval
September 15, 2023 at 2:45 pm
Ron’s hat size: 100 gallons.
Goober DeSantis
September 15, 2023 at 2:50 pm
Poor fella throwing’ around polysyllabic words with no notion of their meaning.
Is this what he “learnt” at Harvard, Yale, the Navy?
My Take
September 15, 2023 at 3:00 pm
“transnational”
TRANS !?
Now we know it’s bad.
My Take
September 15, 2023 at 2:54 pm
A backpack . . . with water, a meal, and dry clothes.
Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
September 15, 2023 at 2:59 pm
Listen Up America,
If Ron says it you can believe it.
Its time for you to join the Team For America and leave behind your former Dook 4 Brains involintary political urges.
Come on over and join the people that like you for being you. We dont see anybody as being just a vote like the Dook 4 Brains Political Haters and dividers do.
If you have your hair dyed grape kool-aid purple we like you.
If you are a lady who likes to kiss ladies we like you.
If you are a guy that likes to kiss guys we like you.
If you drive a Subaru SUV we like you.
If you are Red or Yellow Black or White Brown or have a cute pigmentation of Black and White splotches or Albino we like you.
We like everybody so dont be shy.
Join the party that likes you for being you.
EPA
Joe
September 15, 2023 at 3:08 pm
You’re really, really dumb, “Earl.”
Earl Pitts is a Pedophile
September 15, 2023 at 3:30 pm
Not only his Earl dumb, he’s a criminal and convicted child molester. Everything he says can be discounted and thrown in the trash like the human garbage that he is.
Lewd, Lascivious batt sex w/victim 12-15 years old; F.S. 800.04(4)(a)
Putnam, FL
Guilty/convict
Designation:Sexual Offender
Name:EARL W PITTS III
Status:Released – Subject to Registration
Dept of Corrections #:V38476
Date of Birth:09/18/1982
Race:White
Sex:Male
Hair:Brown
Eyes:Hazel
Height:6’00”
Weight:252 lbs
My Take
September 15, 2023 at 3:17 pm
DeSScamus in toto:
Change a few subjects–not even most of them–and it’s the braying of a dumb loud redneck in a low-rent bar at 1 AM.