Ron DeSantis gripes about the high cost of groceries in Iowa

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called Florida the “Iowa of the Southeast.” But unlike when he’s in his home state, the Governor continues to decry the unaffordability of living in the Hawkeye State in national interviews.

The latest occurrence was an interview in which the Governor blasted Bidenomics by noting that Iowa families can’t afford to buy all the food they want when grocery shopping.

“I’m going around and talking to voters across the country. I’ll have a family in Iowa tell me, you know, now they go and check out at the grocery store and it rings up so high so quick they’ve got to take things out of their shopping cart,” DeSantis said on the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports.”

The Friday comments are similar to those the Governor made during an interview on the Guy Benson Show last month.

“I was in Iowa. I met a lady who, they’ve got four kids outside of Des Moines and she’s talking about how much the groceries have gone up, how much their energy costs have gone up, how it’s hard to afford a new car,” DeSantis related back in August.

Ironically, Iowa’s cost of living is less than Florida’s. Iowa is the eighth least expensive state in the country for residents, while Florida is more expensive than all but 18 states.

The impact is even greater in metropolitan areas. The Miami Herald reported this week that Miami has the highest cost-of-living increase of 14 big cities tracked, and the city has been in that position since late last year, per the most recent Consumer Price Index report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.