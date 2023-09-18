September 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Well above water’: Donna Deegan’s approval rating riding high in UNF poll

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 18, 20232min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump refuses to say how he watched Jan. 6 attack unfold

HeadlinesJax

Poll: In Jacksonville, Confederate monuments look like a political loser

Jax

Poll: Melissa Nelson popular, if somewhat unknown, ahead of campaign for third State Attorney term

Deegan
Some voters aren't sure yet, but those with an opinion like the new mayor's job performance so far.

New polling from the University of North Florida offers good news for Jacksonville’s new Mayor, albeit with a caveat.

In the “Jax Speaks” survey from the UNF Public Opinion Research Lab, Democrat Donna Deegan enjoys a 47% approval rating against a 14% disapproval rating.

Meanwhile, 36% of respondents don’t yet know how they feel about Deegan’s job performance, while 4% refused to answer.

“Inside her first 100 days in office, Mayor Deegan’s approval is 32 percentage points higher than her disapproval, putting her well above water, even if a sizable group of voters aren’t sure yet,” pollster Michael Binder stated.

Unsurprisingly, Deegan is resoundingly popular with Democrats, with 66% approval against 6% disapproval. She’s also well positioned with NPAs, with 44% approval against 12% disapproval. And with Republicans, a group that underperformed for her May opponent, she has 27% approval against 27% disapproval.

As the party splits suggest, Deegan is above water with every cohort. Her highest disapproval (19%) is among people who attended college, but she has 45% approval among them.

Notes on methodology: “The UNF PORL Jax Speaks Poll was conducted from Sept. 12 to 15, 2023, by the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida. It consists of a sample of 511 registered voters in Duval County. The sampling frame was sourced from the Florida voter file. To ensure a representative sample of registered voters, the sample was stratified into six geographical regions based on State House of Representatives District, and quotas were placed on each.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousU.S. News counts Florida Poly among nation's top public engineering programs

nextPoll: Two-thirds of Jacksonville voters approve of Sheriff T.K. Waters' job performance

One comment

  • Sonja Fitch

    September 18, 2023 at 5:30 am

    We in Duval have common good politicians in Donna Deegan and TK Waters! Thank you! Thank you!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories