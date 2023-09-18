Byron Donalds signals deal reached to temporarily avoid government shutdown

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is signaling enough conservatives in Congress will support a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown.

The Naples Republican posted on social media that the House will pass a budget, but one that doesn’t tie additional Ukraine funding to other functions. A continuing resolution will fund the government for another month.

“The 30-day CR does 2 things: 1. Secure the southern border. 2. Cut government spending by 8%,” Donalds posted on X. “There is NO Ukraine $$$. The truth is Congress needs more time to do the necessary spending cuts and reforms to stop the weaponization of our government and save our country.”

Roll Call reported late Sunday that House negotiators reached a deal on a resolution, with Donalds serving as one of the chief negotiators for the Freedom Caucus.

Donalds notably emerged as a key figure earlier this year in negotiating the deal to name U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

Congress over the past two months has appeared deadlocked over a supplemental budget request from the White House. The request tied a number of government functions together, including replenishment of a federal Disaster Relief Fund and military aid to Ukraine.

Several Florida lawmakers have lobbied aggressively to separate the Ukraine funding from the vote.

“The Freedom Caucus is fighting to secure the border and stop the reckless (government) spending that’s created $32 TRILLION in debt and high inflation,” U.S. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, posted on X. “As House Republicans continues this important work, I won’t rest until my Federal Disaster Responsibility Act is passed and signed into law.”

But other lawmakers from the state remain unhappy.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, the only Florida Republican in the House who refused to support McCarthy as Speaker, said the resolution falls short. He said Congress needs to defund existing support for Ukraine and for a Special Counsel investigation of former President Donald Trump.

“This Continuing Resolution to fund Ukraine and Jack Smith’s election interference is a betrayal of Republicans,” Gaetz posted on X. “We must do better.”

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, signaled she will vote against the deal that has been negotiated, citing similar reasoning.