September 18, 2023
Byron Donalds signals deal reached to temporarily avoid government shutdown
Byron Donalds' ambition to lead is fueling his fundraising success.

Jacob OglesSeptember 18, 20234min3

donalds
The Naples Republican served as a key negotiator on a continuing budget resolution.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is signaling enough conservatives in Congress will support a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown.

The Naples Republican posted on social media that the House will pass a budget, but one that doesn’t tie additional Ukraine funding to other functions. A continuing resolution will fund the government for another month.

“The 30-day CR does 2 things: 1. Secure the southern border. 2. Cut government spending by 8%,” Donalds posted on X. “There is NO Ukraine $$$. The truth is Congress needs more time to do the necessary spending cuts and reforms to stop the weaponization of our government and save our country.”

Roll Call reported late Sunday that House negotiators reached a deal on a resolution, with Donalds serving as one of the chief negotiators for the Freedom Caucus.

Donalds notably emerged as a key figure earlier this year in negotiating the deal to name U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

Congress over the past two months has appeared deadlocked over a supplemental budget request from the White House. The request tied a number of government functions together, including replenishment of a federal Disaster Relief Fund and military aid to Ukraine.

Several Florida lawmakers have lobbied aggressively to separate the Ukraine funding from the vote.

“The Freedom Caucus is fighting to secure the border and stop the reckless (government) spending that’s created $32 TRILLION in debt and high inflation,” U.S. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, posted on X. “As House Republicans continues this important work, I won’t rest until my Federal Disaster Responsibility Act is passed and signed into law.”

But other lawmakers from the state remain unhappy.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, the only Florida Republican in the House who refused to support McCarthy as Speaker, said the resolution falls short. He said Congress needs to defund existing support for Ukraine and for a Special Counsel investigation of former President Donald Trump.

“This Continuing Resolution to fund Ukraine and Jack Smith’s election interference is a betrayal of Republicans,” Gaetz posted on X. “We must do better.”

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, signaled she will vote against the deal that has been negotiated, citing similar reasoning.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

3 comments

  • EliotG

    September 18, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Sorry Mr. Donalds. We’ve heard this before. One of the promises made by Republicans when they took the House majority was to end these continuing resolutions and return to providing the 12 appropriation bills to fund the federal government. To date, only one bill has been released by the Appropriations Committee and not yet even voted on. Where are the other 11? Keeping the government open for another 30 days is BS. You guys are not doing your jobs.

    Reply

  • Alexandra Zakhvatayev

    September 18, 2023 at 10:48 am

    You give them an inch, and they take a mile

    Now that they appear to have removed the Ukraine aid from the stopgap bill, the freedom caucus is asking for even more. They are now asking to defund aid to Ukraine

    My friends, these actions are the equivalent of destroying Ukraine as a country. If US cuts aid to Ukraine, then balance tips the scale to Russia.

    This is unacceptable for Americans who have invested hundreds and billions to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine. Now, when Ukraine needs it most, we cannot defund aid. In fact, we need to be giving more, and fast, to end this once and for ALL

    Reply

  • My Take

    September 18, 2023 at 11:02 am

    Once Russia went fŕom communist to oligarch, rightwing Republlicans like it.

    Reply

