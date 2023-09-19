September 19, 2023
‘New kid on the block’ Ron DeSantis doesn’t worry about Iowa poll struggles

A.G. Gancarski
September 19, 2023

DeSantis Iowa
'People appreciate what we've done in Florida, but they don't know that much about it.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t often mentioned in the same breath as ’90s boy bands, but comments he made this week to an Iowa TV reporter may change that.

During an interview on KCCI, DeSantis said his Hawkeye State struggles against Donald Trump are because the Florida Governor is a “new kid on the block” against a former President with “unrivaled name identification.”

“We’re still how many months away, people haven’t even made final decisions yet. I mean, I think it’s unrealistic to think that somehow you sew it up four or five months ahead of the Iowa caucuses. He comes into this with unrivaled name identification, people know him,” DeSantis said.

“I’m a new kid on the block. I mean, I think people appreciate what we’ve done in Florida, but they don’t know that much about it and so we are able to inform that.”

The most recent polling of Iowa Republican caucus participants suggests there is opportunity to educate them. September’s Emerson College Poll shows the Florida Governor with 14% support, 35 points behind Donald Trump.

Though this poll and others suggest DeSantis isn’t especially competitive with Trump, the Governor is undaunted, calling himself a “clear second under any metric.”

“Everybody else is in single digits,” DeSantis said on the Rubin Report. “I wouldn’t trade places with anyone in Iowa right now.”

During that interview, the Governor made the case that he’s better positioned at this point in the race than previous Iowa caucus winners.

“We’ve actually had a huge amount of success in Iowa. I mean, if you look back at previous election cycles and find where the Iowa caucus winner was in the summer, people like Ted Cruz and Rick Santorum, they were polling at like 5 or 6%,” DeSantis related.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

