September 22, 2023
Florida’s Future Conference kicks off Thursday in Coral Gables

Staff ReportsSeptember 22, 20232min1

florida-at-night-from-space
House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez and other lawmakers are slated to attend.

Fresh off his week in the spotlight, House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez is heading back to South Florida to headline a conference on the future of the Sunshine State.

The Florida’s Future Conference will be held in Coral Gables on Thursday and will feature discussions on topics such as commerce, housing, education and criminal justice moderated by familiar faces from Perez’s orbit, including the chairs of several of the House’s policy and spending committees.

Reps. Demi Busatta Cabrera, Wyman Duggan, Lawrence McClure and Josie Tomkow will lead panels that feature top names in state politics — notables include Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., who will participate in the education discussion and State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle, who will sit on the justice panel.

News anchor Sandra Peebles is set to emcee the event, which will also feature Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other leaders as special guests.

The Florida’s Future Conference will be held at the University of Miami on Sept. 28. Programming runs from 8:30 a.m. through 4:15 p.m. with a networking cocktail reception to follow. The event is sponsored by the Ohana Institute Foundation, an independent experiential K-12 school.

The agenda is below.

Staff Reports

  • Sonja Fitch

    September 22, 2023 at 4:41 am

    Please participants do for common good!

