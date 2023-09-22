Latest Joe Biden ad directly counteracts GOP outreach to Hispanic voters

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign will launch another ad targeting Latino voters. With versions in English and Spanish, the ad explicitly acknowledges messaging inroads made by Republicans with Hispanic audiences, but calls the GOP promises out as hypocrisy.

“Republicans say they’re for us,” the English-language narrator states. “But we know they’re working for the rich and powerful.”

The latest ads serve as a response to expected attacks the Biden-Kamala Harris administration anticipates during the second Republican presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 27 in California.

The ads are part of a $25 million campaign that will run on TV, including Spanish-language outlets, and on digital platforms in a number of battleground states.

“Republicans talk a lot of game, but Joe Biden actually delivers for Latinos,” said Maca Casado, Biden-Harris 2024 Hispanic Media Director.

“That’s the difference and that’s the choice Latinos will face in November 2024: between an agenda that is lowering costs and investing in Latino communities and their businesses, and MAGA Republicans whose platform only serves the wealthy and powerful. President Biden’s campaign knows Latinos’ political power and is investing early and aggressively to make his case because we won’t take their votes for granted.”

The ad spotlights record low unemployment for Latinos during Biden’s first term, as well as expansion of health insurance options.

“President Joe Biden is different,” the narrator in the ad states. “He’s fighting for us.”

The ad includes still black-and-white images of multiple Republican presidential candidates, lingering on shots of former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Then it cycles through color footage and photos of Biden, often interacting with Hispanic workers on job sites.

“He’s working to make billionaires and corporations pay their fair share so our businesses, our families and our communities have a chance to get ahead,” the narrator says. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the difference.”

A Spanish language ad runs shot-for-shot with the same message and structure.