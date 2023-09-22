Poll: Ron DeSantis retains second place in Iowa

Ron DeSantis is still the strongest alternative to Donald Trump in Iowa, at least according to the latest Trafalgar Group poll.

In a survey conducted from Sept. 14 through Sept. 18 of 1,079 likely GOP caucus voters, only DeSantis is in double digits. While the President’s 49% is good for first place, DeSantis’ 16% puts him well ahead of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (8%), Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott (7% each), and other candidates in the field.

DeSantis’ 16% showing is marginally better than other recent polls.

A survey of 500 likely voters, conducted Sept. 17-19 by the Trump-friendly Fabrizio Lee, shows DeSantis at 15%, 30 points behind Trump.

In the Fox Business poll conducted from Sept. 14 through Sept. 18, Florida’s Governor has 15% support, 31 points behind Trump.

Other recent polling of Iowa Republican caucus participants shows a similar race. September’s Emerson College Poll shows the Florida Governor with 14% support, 35 points behind Trump.

Yet as we have noted before, DeSantis is confident.

During an interview on KCCI, DeSantis said his Hawkeye State struggles against Trump are because the Florida Governor is a “new kid on the block” against a former President with “unrivaled name identification.”

“We’re still how many months away; people haven’t even made final decisions yet. I mean, I think it’s unrealistic to think that somehow you sew it up four or five months ahead of the Iowa caucuses,” DeSantis said. “He comes into this with unrivaled name identification; people know him.”

“I’m a new kid on the block. I mean, I think people appreciate what we’ve done in Florida, but they don’t know that much about it, and so we are able to inform that,” DeSantis added.

Though polls suggest DeSantis isn’t especially competitive with Trump, the Governor is undaunted, calling himself a “clear second under any metric.”

“Everybody else is in single digits,” DeSantis said on the Rubin Report. “I wouldn’t trade places with anyone in Iowa right now.”