Ron DeSantis drags Donald Trump’s ‘deadly’ abortion comments

Ron DeSantis returned to the Iowa airwaves, an appearance highlighted by yet another excoriation of Donald Trump’s abortion stance.

During an interview on the Doug Wagner Show, DeSantis derided Trump’s objection to strict abortion bans like Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act as “very, very deadly” for the anti-abortion movement and a “gift” to reproductive rights advocates.

“When I hear people like Donald Trump attacking heartbeat legislation, like your Governor, Kim Reynolds, signed, similar to what I signed in Florida, you’ve got to wonder like, you know, what has happened to this guy? This is not the guy who ran in 2016,” DeSantis said.

“He’s now attacking the pro-life movement. He’s attacking states that enacted pro-life protections, you know, that had support. I mean, our bill passed with almost two-thirds of the Florida Legislature,” DeSantis said.

Florida was able to make such a move thanks to Republicans gaining a supermajority in the Legislature in the wake of 2022’s redistricting and a stellar GOP election cycle in Florida.

DeSantis then explained why Trump’s comments are a “problem.”

“It’s not just that he’s showing that he’s a different guy, that he’s not going to stand up for life. That is important. But the Left is going to take his comments, they’re going to weaponize those comments and they’re going to use those against every single pro-life measure from here to eternity,” DeSantis said.

“He has given the people that are fighting life and that are trying to promote more abortion, he’s given them a gift that cannot be quantified. And his comments are going to end up proving to be very, very deadly in the end.”

This is the latest in a series of dire DeSantis warnings about Trump’s objection to a six-week abortion ban like Florida’s. During an interview with Glenn Beck that was posted Saturday, DeSantis warned that Trump’s assertion that Florida’s law is “terrible” would be “weaponized” by proponents of a 2024 constitutional amendment that would limit the Legislature’s ability to pass abortion acts.