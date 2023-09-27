September 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Agriculture losses from Idalia could exceed $447M

Danny McAuliffeSeptember 27, 20234min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 9.27.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

Bad blood: Jimmy Patronis claims ‘deep state’ targets Taylor Swift fans

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 9.27.23: Budget Bonanza

TOP-HurricanesIdalia-Franklin_082923_AP_NOAA
The estimates reflect the 'magnitude of the disaster.'

Officials are anticipating a serious agriculture setback in areas affected by Hurricane Idalia.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson released preliminary estimates that in total could spell more than $447 million in losses for Florida producers. That’s across all sectors, including crops, infrastructure, fruits, tree nuts, greenhouses, animals, vegetables and forestry.

All the data comes with an asterisk, however, as it’s only been weeks since the cyclone made landfall and it takes time for a complete picture of the damage to reveal itself.

The forecast goes beyond the upper limit of other estimates. Last week, experts with the University of Florida (UF) figured the storm would have an agriculture price tag of anywhere between $78 million and $371 million. The new and bigger numbers represent a composite analysis of the data from UF, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s statistics program, the Florida Census of Agriculture, the Florida Forest Service and direct communication with growers.

Simpson said the estimates reflect the “magnitude of the disaster” and that the focus will soon turn toward support for producers “to replant, to rebuild and to recover.”

“It’s clear that our state’s farmers, ranchers, and growers — who we rely on daily for our food, fiber and more — have a long road to recovery,” he added.

A line-item list of estimate losses provided by Simpson’s Office is below:

— Animals and Animal Products (includes cattle, poultry, aquaculture and dairy): up to $157.6 million, which includes losses to infrastructure and machinery/equipment.

— Field Crops: up to $93.6 million.

— Greenhouse/Nursery: up to $68.8 million.

— Forestry: up to $64.7 million.

— Vegetables and Melons: up to $60.6 million

— Fruits (Non-Citrus) and Tree Nuts: up to $2.6 million.

All told, the estimates appear to be bleak, but not as bad for Florida agriculture as prior storms like the 2018 Hurricane Michael, which similarly hit a more rural North Florida area. In a similar time frame following that storm, forecasters said the storm left a $1.2 billion bruise in timber alone. The 2017 Hurricane Irma, which was massive and affected most of the peninsula, was at the time estimated to take a $2.5 billion toll on Florida agriculture.

Post Views: 0

Danny McAuliffe

Danny is a contributor at floridapolitics.com. He is a graduate of Fordham Law School and Florida State University, where he served as the editor of the FSView & Florida Flambeau. Reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 9.27.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Here’s why tonight’s GOP debate doesn’t matter
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more