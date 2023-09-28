September 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jacksonville City Council member reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 28, 20232min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Pro-Nikki Haley PAC declares victory after chaotic GOP debate

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump skipped the GOP debate again. This time, his rivals took him on directly

Headlines

Disney World government will give employees stipend after backlash for taking away park passes

Terrance Freeman (2)
Rules Chair Terrance Freeman will miss time for treatment.

The Chairman of the Jacksonville City Council Rules Committee revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer — a disease that also affected his father’s life.

Republican Terrance Freeman, an at large member of the Council and most recent previous President, posted to social media that he is slated to begin treatment next week. He expects to miss Council meetings in the months ahead.

“Prostate cancer is 100% treatable when caught early enough. Unfortunately, many men do not get screened and allow this disease to fester. Especially Black men, who are 2.5 times more likely to die from prostate cancer than white men. We can do better. We can save lives,” Freeman said. 

Freeman was re-elected to the City Council in March, getting 65% of the vote against a Libertarian challenger in the countywide race, in which no Democrat ran.

A former Executive Council Assistant, he ran for the House unsuccessfully in 2016, losing in a crowded Republican Primary for a seat on the Southside. However, that loss was not the end of his political career. In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott selected Freeman to fill in for a Council member who was suspended for a fraudulent economic development scheme.

He did not run for election in District 10, to which he was appointed, but ran at large in the 2019 election, a race he won by a comfortable margin.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousA judge found Donald Trump committed fraud in building his real-estate empire. Here’s what happens next

nextDisney World government will give employees stipend after backlash for taking away park passes

One comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories