September 30, 2023
Joe Biden campaign targets Deion Sanders fans with new ad

A.G. Gancarski

Biden ad
'Many among the millions of fans tuning in every Saturday to watch Colorado football represent the Biden-Harris coalition.'

Are there “Coach Prime” voters? If so, the Joe Biden campaign is looking for them.

During Saturday’s game between the Deion Sanders coached Colorado Buffaloes and the University of Southern California Trojans, the Biden campaign is rolling out “Get Ahead.”

The new ad buy is said to be the second of the campaign targeting African-American voters ahead of next year’s General Election. And Buffalo football apparently is big with that demographic given the new coaching hire.

“Last week’s Colorado game on ABC was the most watched college football game of the season so far on TV, and Colorado’s first three games of the season were rated 77% higher among Black viewers than anywhere else in the country,” the Biden campaign notes.

“The Coach Prime phenomenon reaches well beyond Boulder and well beyond the traditional college football fanbase,” said Michael Tyler, Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director.

“It just so happens that many among the millions of fans tuning in every Saturday to watch Colorado football represent the Biden-Harris coalition. So as millions tune in Saturday afternoon, we’re making sure that we’re tapping into moments like these and presenting audiences with President Biden’s historic record of accomplishment for Black families. Actions matter far more than words — and it’s what this campaign is demonstrating by making critical early investments in the Black community more than a year out from Election Day.”

Expect TV and digital presence in the following markets: Atlanta, Georgia; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Meanwhile, digital-only buys are being made in Las Vegas, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona.

See the ad below.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

